Delhi Police Registers Four FIRs Against 'Rumour-Mongers', Pak Social Media Handles Under Scanner
The officials said that cases have been registered against social media handles allegedly disseminating misleading information, attempting to create an "anti-India narrative"
By PTI
Published : October 13, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered four FIRs against social media handles allegedly spreading false narratives and rumours about the protests in the capital, with several Pakistan-based social media handles under the scanner, officials said on Tuesday.
Cases have been registered against social media handles allegedly disseminating misleading information, attempting to create an "anti-India narrative" and disturb law and order, they said. According to a police source, several social media handles based in Pakistan are allegedly involved in spreading anti-India narratives in connection with the protests through posts and claims that could create unrest.
On October 10, several such handles allegedly circulated false claims that multiple people died during the Delhi protests, officials said. Police have got several Pakistan-based social media handles deactivated as part of the action against the alleged misinformation campaign, they added.