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Delhi Police Registers Four FIRs Against 'Rumour-Mongers', Pak Social Media Handles Under Scanner

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered four FIRs against social media handles allegedly spreading false narratives and rumours about the protests in the capital, with several Pakistan-based social media handles under the scanner, officials said on Tuesday.

Cases have been registered against social media handles allegedly disseminating misleading information, attempting to create an "anti-India narrative" and disturb law and order, they said. According to a police source, several social media handles based in Pakistan are allegedly involved in spreading anti-India narratives in connection with the protests through posts and claims that could create unrest.