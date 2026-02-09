Delhi Police Registers FIR Over Circulation Of Unpublished Book By Former COAS Gen Naravane
In a statement, Delhi Police said PDF copy of a type-set book with the same title is available on certain websites and online marketing platforms.
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR over the circulation of the unpublished book 'Four Stars of Destiny' by former Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on social media.
In an official statement, Delhi Police said, "The Delhi Police has taken cognizance of information circulating on social media platforms and online news forums claiming that a pre-print copy of a book titled 'Four Stars of Destiny' is being circulated without mandatory clearance from competent authorities."
According to the police statement, it was reported that the necessary clearance for publication of this book is yet to be received from the relevant authorities. "Upon verification, it was found that a PDF copy of a type-set book with the same title and apparently prepared by M/S Penguin Random House India Pvt Ltd is available on certain websites and, also, some online marketing platforms have displayed the finished book cover as if it is available for purchase," the statement read.
The police said a case has been registered with the Special Cell in order to carry out a thorough investigation into this purported leak or breach of a yet-to-be-approved publication and an investigation is being taken up.
Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was seen flashing a purported copy of the book in the Parliament complex last week. Gandhi on the day claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not come to the Lok Sabha to reply to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address as he was scared of the issue of the former army chief's book.
