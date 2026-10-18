ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Registers Cases, Arrests 5 Persons Over Attacks On Anti-CEC Protesters

Security personnel detain a protester demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, during a demonstration organized by Justice Morcha, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered at least 10 FIRs and arrested five people in connection with alleged harassment and assaults on protesters demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with several social media posts accusing right-wing activists of targeting demonstrators, officials said on Sunday.

The cases were registered between October 11 and 14 at Connaught Place and Kamla Market police stations after videos and posts highlighting alleged attacks on protesters circulated on social media.

At least five people have been arrested in two separate cases, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, an FIR was registered at Connaught Place police station on October 13 in connection with an incident flagged through social media handles.

Gaurav was arrested in the case, while efforts are underway to trace his alleged accomplices.

A group of men was seen assaulting a protester while daring others to call them "cockroaches". One of the men was also heard threatening to beat up anyone who spoke against the prime minister or the police.

In another case, registered at Kamla Market police station on October 11, four people were arrested after a video purportedly showing individuals harassing and assaulting protesters went viral.

Police took suo motu cognisance of the incident and initiated legal action against those allegedly involved.

The list of cases also includes multiple FIRs registered at Connaught Place police station on October 13 and 14 over incidents highlighted in social media posts and videos. Police are examining CCTV footage to identify those involved, establish the sequence of events and determine the roles of the suspected accused.

Several social media posts have alleged that right-wing activists assaulted or harassed protesters during the demonstrations.

The footage and allegations are being examined by police as they work to identify the people involved and establish the circumstances surrounding the incidents.