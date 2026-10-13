Delhi Police Register Cases Against Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Priyanka Over INDIA Bloc's March Towards Supreme Court
Police cited an unauthorised demonstration in a restricted security zone, alleged obstruction of official duties, and traffic congestion as reasons for taking action against leaders.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Multiple FIRs were registered against INDIA bloc leaders and supporters after their march to the Supreme Court on Monday to protest alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Police registered the cases at Connaught Place, Tilak Marg, Barakhamba and Mandir Marg police stations, for alleged violations of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
The action follows the march led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other Opposition leaders.
Police alleged that protesters attempted to break barricades and proceed towards the Supreme Court without permission. Officials said some protesters also used a mini-truck to push through the barricades.
The march began at the Constitution Club and stopped about 500 metres from the Supreme Court. After the confrontation, a delegation of 11 Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, reached the Supreme Court complex and filed a joint petition, challenging aspects of the SIR exercise.
The petitioners have sought judicial scrutiny of the Election Commission's decisions and their implementation during the electoral roll revision process.
The Supreme Court Registry flagged 14 defects in the petition and sought clarifications from the petitioners. It also questioned why the petitioners named Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi as respondents.
In response to the police action, Congress and India Block leaders alleged that the Central government was trying to suppress democratic protest. Rahul Gandhi said at a press conference that this was a fight for the country's Constitution and the rights of the youth, and that police force would not stop them.
Meanwhile, senior Delhi Police officials said they will not tolerate violations in the capital's high-security areas under any circumstances. Police are using the registered cases to identify rioters and violators from video footage, and further legal action is underway.
Rahul Gandhi Says Opposition Will Continue Fight
Reacting to the protest, Rahul Gandhi thanked Opposition leaders for their support and said the INDIA bloc would not be intimidated.
"We needed to show the government that the people of India are not going to be intimidated. You cannot beat us, threaten us, frighten us. We will not accept being bullied," he said, adding that the Opposition would continue its fight to protect the Constitution and democracy.
Rahul has invited INDIA bloc MPs, civil society members and student organisations for high tea at his residence at 4 pm on Tuesday. The Congress also claimed on social media that 2.5 lakh people participated in Monday's demonstration, which continued for more than four hours.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs' control room is reviewing security arrangements at the three newly designated protest venues and assessing deployment plans daily based on inputs received.
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