ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Register Abetment To Suicide Case In IIT Delhi Student's Death

Aug 26: Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against unidentified persons in connection with the death of a 31-year-old M.Sc. Physics student of IIT Delhi, who allegedly jumped from a building on the institute campus last week, officials said.

The student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a building on the institute's campus on August 22.

According to preliminary inquiry, the student had entered the IIT Delhi campus through the main gate around 8 am and subsequently went to the Lecture Hall Complex, where he took a lift to the sixth floor. He allegedly jumped from the front side of the building.

He was rushed to the institute's campus hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received around 8.30 am at Kishangarh police station, following which a police team reached the campus. A crime team and a forensic science laboratory unit were also called to collect evidence.

Police had earlier said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot. A mobile phone found in the deceased's pocket was seized and is being examined.

As part of the investigation, police are also obtaining the student's counselling records and other relevant information from the institute.