Ahead Of Independence Day, Delhi Police On High Alert, Puts Up Posters Of 19 Terrorists
Police have tightened security arrangements in Delhi; especially in markets and sensitive areas, and made an appeal to the public for cooperation.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, police and security agencies have stepped up surveillance to make the national capital Delhi impregnable. In view of the ceremony scheduled at the Red Fort on August 15, Delhi Police has increased security at key public places, markets, and sensitive areas across the capital, and has released posters featuring 19 "most wanted" terrorists.
These posters contain photographs and details regarding the identities of wanted terrorists linked to groups such as the Indian Mujahideen, Al-Qaeda, and various Khalistani terrorist organisations. The Delhi Police has appealed to the public to immediately inform them if they come across any information regarding the individuals shown in the posters.
Terrorist Named In The Posters
The posters include names of Riyaz Bhatkal and Shabandri Mohammed Iqbal (alias Iqbal Bhatkal), who are linked to the Indian Mujahideen. Also featuring in the posters are photographs of Mohammed Sharjeel Akhtar, Abu Sufian, and Syed Mohammed Arshiyan, who are linked to Al-Qaeda.
The list includes names like Ranjit Singh alias Neeta and Paramjit Singh Pamma, who are linked to Khalistan Zindabad Force, Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, linked to Khalistan Tiger Force, and Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, Wadhawa Singh Babbar, and Gurmeet Singh Bagga, all of whom are linked to Babbar Khalsa International.
The objective of this Delhi Police initiative is not merely to publicise the faces of wanted terrorists, but also to involve the public in the security arrangements. The police have urged citizens to immediately report any sighting of the individuals shown in the posters or share any credible information regarding them.
Assurances have been given that the informant's identity will be kept confidential and a suitable reward will be given. Details for contacting the Special Cell, alongside the police control room number 112, have also been provided in the posters.
Surveillance At Metro & Railway Stations, Markets
The security perimeter is not limited to Red Fort — the venue of the main ceremony. Surveillance has been stepped up at the capital's major markets, public spaces, Metro stations, railway stations, and other sensitive locations.
Entry into the Delhi Metro is permitted only after a thorough screening of every individual, with additional police forces deployed for this purpose. Security checks are being intensified alongside monitoring for suspicious activities in crowded areas, aiming to identify any potential threats well before the event takes place.
Delhi Police, NSG Conduct Anti-Terror Drill
The extent of security preparations is evident from the large-scale joint anti-terror exercise conducted by Delhi Police and the National Security Guard (NSG) in the capital just days before Independence Day. Dubbed 'Sudarshan Shakti-5', the exercise tested the response capabilities of security agencies by simulating scenarios such as potential terrorist attacks.
It involved simulating emergency situations including multiple simultaneous explosions, gunfire, hostage-taking, aircraft hijacking, and attacks involving chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear (CBRN) elements.
Several key locations across the capital were selected for this joint exercise, including Kashmere Gate ISBT, Connaught Place, Nehru Place, IGI Airport, Red Fort Metro Station, and Kalkaji Temple. Participants included the Delhi Police SWAT team, district police, bomb disposal squads, traffic police, and the Crime Branch, alongside teams from the Army, NDRF, CISF, AAI, DMRC, the fire and health departments.
Monitoring Every Sensitive Activity
Ahead of Independence Day, security agencies are also intensifying surveillance on the movement of people and vehicles entering and leaving the capital. Measures include the verification of guests at hotels, guest houses, tenants, and suspicious vehicles, as well as strengthened CCTV monitoring and patrolling in public areas.
The police are focusing on identifying suspicious activity at an early stage and ensuring the rapid exchange of information between local police and Central security agencies.
Independence Day is the country's most significant national event. Consequently, security agencies in Delhi are unwilling to take any risks regarding potential threats. Releasing posters of 19 most-wanted terrorists is part of this heightened vigilance campaign. The Delhi Police aims to circulate these faces widely so that immediate leads can be obtained if any of these individuals are spotted in the capital or surrounding areas.
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