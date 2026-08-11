ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of Independence Day, Delhi Police On High Alert, Puts Up Posters Of 19 Terrorists

New Delhi: Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, police and security agencies have stepped up surveillance to make the national capital Delhi impregnable. In view of the ceremony scheduled at the Red Fort on August 15, Delhi Police has increased security at key public places, markets, and sensitive areas across the capital, and has released posters featuring 19 "most wanted" terrorists.

These posters contain photographs and details regarding the identities of wanted terrorists linked to groups such as the Indian Mujahideen, Al-Qaeda, and various Khalistani terrorist organisations. The Delhi Police has appealed to the public to immediately inform them if they come across any information regarding the individuals shown in the posters.

Terrorist Named In The Posters

The posters include names of Riyaz Bhatkal and Shabandri Mohammed Iqbal (alias Iqbal Bhatkal), who are linked to the Indian Mujahideen. Also featuring in the posters are photographs of Mohammed Sharjeel Akhtar, Abu Sufian, and Syed Mohammed Arshiyan, who are linked to Al-Qaeda.

Poster including mugshots of some of the terrorist suspects 2 (ETV Bharat)

The list includes names like Ranjit Singh alias Neeta and Paramjit Singh Pamma, who are linked to Khalistan Zindabad Force, Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, linked to Khalistan Tiger Force, and Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, Wadhawa Singh Babbar, and Gurmeet Singh Bagga, all of whom are linked to Babbar Khalsa International.

Poster including mugshots of some of the terrorist suspects 1 (ETV Bharat)

The objective of this Delhi Police initiative is not merely to publicise the faces of wanted terrorists, but also to involve the public in the security arrangements. The police have urged citizens to immediately report any sighting of the individuals shown in the posters or share any credible information regarding them.

Assurances have been given that the informant's identity will be kept confidential and a suitable reward will be given. Details for contacting the Special Cell, alongside the police control room number 112, have also been provided in the posters.