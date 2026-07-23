ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police's Preventive Detention Power Under NSA Extended Till Oct 18

New Delhi: The Lt Governor has extended Delhi Police's power of preventive detention under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) till October 18, according to an official notification.

In a statement, Delhi Police said this is a "routine extension" of the power, and it has been "interpreted out of context" in certain media reports that are claiming that the power has been granted to quell the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest.

The CJP began its protest at Jantar Mantar on June 20 against the NEET paper leak and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue. On Monday, tens of thousands tried to march to Parliament as part of the CJP-led "Chalo Sansad" protest. The march witnessed violence, with scores of protesters and police personnel injured.

According to the notification issued on July 15 by the Delhi government's Home Department, the city police commissioner has been granted the power of detention under Sub Section (2) of Section 3 of the NSA. The power will be valid up to October 18, it said.