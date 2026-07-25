'Extremely Important To Fact-check': Delhi Police Warns About Misinformation Surrounding Jantar Mantar Protests
The Delhi Police has established a Special Task Force in the Crime Branch to address paper leaks and irregularities in competitive exams.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday cautioned people to check any information before trusting it or sharing it further amid the ongoing nationwide Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.
While addressing a press briefing on the misleading and false information related to the Jantar Mantar protest, DCP Central Rohit Rajbir Singh said, "A protest has been going on at Jantar Mantar for the past several weeks by the Cockroach Janata Party. Information on social media goes viral very quickly, but not every post, video, or photo is necessarily accurate."
"It is extremely important to fact-check any information before trusting it or sharing it further," he asserted.
#WATCH | Delhi: On the misleading and false information related to Jantar Mantar protest, DCP Central Rohit Rajbir Singh says, "A protest has been going on at Jantar Mantar for the past several weeks by the Cockroach Janata Party... Information on social media goes viral very… pic.twitter.com/eStIyMXa1Y— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026
"The Delhi Police is also continuously monitoring social media and sharing information on fake news, AI and deepfake videos, edited clips, and misleading posts through our social media handles so that people can differentiate between true and false information," Singh said.
He further informed that the Delhi Police has formed a Special Task Force within the Crime Branch in line with the Government of India's commitment to combat paper leaks and irregularities in various competitive exams. "This team will be led by a DCP-level officer and supervised by the Special CP," he said.
DCP further claimed that Delhi Police has identified more than 400 Pakistan-based social media handles allegedly involved in spreading misinformation amid the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, saying the same accounts had been active during Operation Sindoor.
"Our investigation also revealed that some social media accounts operated from Pakistan are spreading fake content. Delhi Police, in collaboration with the concerned agencies, is continuously working to identify more such accounts," he said.
"More than 400 such handles have been identified so far and blocked for spreading AI-generated content, deepfake videos, edited photos and other false content related to the protests. Some such handles were also found active in spreading fake information during Operation Sindoor. These social media accounts tried to mislead people by editing official statements of several senior officers and manipulating visual content," he added.
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