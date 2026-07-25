ETV Bharat / bharat

'Extremely Important To Fact-check': Delhi Police Warns About Misinformation Surrounding Jantar Mantar Protests

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday cautioned people to check any information before trusting it or sharing it further amid the ongoing nationwide Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.

While addressing a press briefing on the misleading and false information related to the Jantar Mantar protest, DCP Central Rohit Rajbir Singh said, "A protest has been going on at Jantar Mantar for the past several weeks by the Cockroach Janata Party. Information on social media goes viral very quickly, but not every post, video, or photo is necessarily accurate."

"It is extremely important to fact-check any information before trusting it or sharing it further," he asserted.

"The Delhi Police is also continuously monitoring social media and sharing information on fake news, AI and deepfake videos, edited clips, and misleading posts through our social media handles so that people can differentiate between true and false information," Singh said.