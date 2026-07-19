ETV Bharat / bharat

'Delhi Police Planning Crackdown': Detention Buses, Water Cannons Positioned At Jantar Mantar Ahead Of CJP's Sansad Chalo March

People gather as CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announces his own indefinite hunger strike following the hospitalisation of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk amid a protest on alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in New Delhi on Saturday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday intensified security at Jantar Mantar ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) proposed “Sansad chalo” march. Spokesperson of the outfit, Ashutosh Ranka, expressed apprehension that police could launch a crackdown on the protesters today. He appealed to people, especially students, to join the stir and secure the protest site.

Around 4:30 a.m., Ranka released a video message claiming nearly 40 detention buses and six to seven water cannons had been stationed near the protest site. He alleged that the Sansad Marg police station had also been sealed.

Calling the next few hours crucial, Ranka appealed to supporters to reach Jantar Mantar immediately and strengthen the protest. “All demonstrators should remain peaceful as the movement will continue,” he said.

The Delhi Police has already declared the CJP’s Sansad Chalo march on Monday as “illegal.” It said that no fresh permission had been sought for this protest and warned that protestors would be detained if they tried to reach Parliament.