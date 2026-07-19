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'Delhi Police Planning Crackdown': Detention Buses, Water Cannons Positioned At Jantar Mantar Ahead Of CJP's Sansad Chalo March

Delhi Police tightened security at Jantar Mantar ahead of CJP’s “Sansad chalo” march; protesters urged peaceful demonstration against education system flaws and exam leaks.

'Delhi Police Planning Crackdown': Detention Buses, Water Cannons Positioned At Jantar Mantar Ahead Of CJP's Sansad Chalo March
People gather as CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announces his own indefinite hunger strike following the hospitalisation of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk amid a protest on alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 19, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday intensified security at Jantar Mantar ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) proposed “Sansad chalo” march. Spokesperson of the outfit, Ashutosh Ranka, expressed apprehension that police could launch a crackdown on the protesters today. He appealed to people, especially students, to join the stir and secure the protest site.

Around 4:30 a.m., Ranka released a video message claiming nearly 40 detention buses and six to seven water cannons had been stationed near the protest site. He alleged that the Sansad Marg police station had also been sealed.

Calling the next few hours crucial, Ranka appealed to supporters to reach Jantar Mantar immediately and strengthen the protest. “All demonstrators should remain peaceful as the movement will continue,” he said.

The Delhi Police has already declared the CJP’s Sansad Chalo march on Monday as “illegal.” It said that no fresh permission had been sought for this protest and warned that protestors would be detained if they tried to reach Parliament.

The student-led protest under the banner of the CJP continued to gain support from various quarters, with people continuing to arrive despite the late hours. The protest site also remained active throughout Saturday night, with supporters raising slogans, beating drums and attending speeches from the main stage.

Organisers described the agitation as a movement against alleged paper leaks and the lack of transparency in the education system.

On Saturday, Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad arrived at the protest site late evening and spent the night with the students. He also drew cheers from those gathered at the site.

Addressing the crowd, he said, “I chose to remain at the venue because many of the protesting students did not belong to influential families and needed public support if police action was taken.”

'Delhi Police Planning Crackdown': Detention Buses, Water Cannons Positioned At Jantar Mantar Ahead Of CJP's Sansad Chalo March
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's indefinite hunger strike underway at Jantar Mantar following the hospitalisation of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

Extending his support for Monday’s proposed march, Azad appealed that participants should avoid carrying political party flags.

“Protesters should carry only national symbols and portraits of great leaders. The movement should remain focused on students’ issues, education reforms and alleged examination irregularities rather than political affiliations,” he said.

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  3. Did Delhi Police Wait For A New Commissioner Before Acting Against Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike?

TAGGED:

CJP
JANTAR MANTAR PROTEST
SONAM WANGCHUK
DELHI POLICE
CJP SANSAD CHALO MARCH

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