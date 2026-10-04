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Delhi Police Personnel Misbehaved With Women Protesters, Amit Shah Must Answer: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on allegations of misconduct with women by Delhi Police personnel during a protest at Jantar Mantar.

In an X post in Hindi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said that since Delhi Police comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Amit Shah must answer. "A female journalist has accused a police officer of misconduct at Jantar Mantar. For hours, hundreds of journalists have been sitting there with just one demand: that an FIR be registered. Isn't that the police's basic duty? They haven't even done that," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi. He said that on Saturday alone, hundreds of people were taken into custody at Jantar Mantar.