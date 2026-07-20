ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police On High Alert Ahead Of CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' March

Police personnel cover themselves during rainfall, ahead of a protest march of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters , near the Jantar Mantar at Sansad Marg in New Delhi on Monday, July 20, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Delhi Police is on high alert ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday, with heavy deployment of personnel visible at every nook and corner around Jantar Mantar, Parliament and other key locations.

Authorities have also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS in the New Delhi district. To ensure security, Delhi Police has deployed additional personnel, strengthened barricades and intensified vehicle checks at key entry points, the police said.

The heightened vigil comes as the CJP announced the march in protest against alleged NEET irregularities and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The police said the CJP has not obtained permission for the proposed march. "We are determined not to allow any unauthorised march towards the high-security zone," they said.

Preventive deployment will remain in place throughout the Parliament session, they added.

Several entry points have already been turned into high-security zones with multi-layered barricades, enhanced surveillance, anti-sabotage checks and round-the-clock patrolling in New Delhi, Central Delhi and parts of North Delhi, they said.

A senior police source said elaborate preventive arrangements have been made to ensure law and order during the Parliament session.

"Every vehicle entering the New Delhi district is being thoroughly checked. Additional pickets have been set up at strategic locations, and reserve forces have been kept on standby. CCTV surveillance has also been intensified across sensitive areas," the source said.