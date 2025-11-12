ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast: Delhi Police On Alert To Trace Red Car Suspected To Be Linked To Accused

Five teams of police have been deployed at various locations in Delhi to locate a red EcoSport car linked to the Red Fort blast case.

Security personnel stand guard at the site of a car explosion near the Red Fort that killed 13 people on November 10, in New Delhi on Wednesday (IANS)
By PTI

Published : November 12, 2025 at 4:57 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has sounded an alert across all police stations, posts, and border checkpoints in the national capital to trace a red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast case, sources said on Wednesday.

The alert was issued after the investigation revealed that other suspects, already connected to the Hyundai i20 used in the explosion, were also in possession of another red-coloured car, the police source said.

At least five teams of Delhi Police have been deployed to locate the vehicle, while neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police have also been alerted to maintain heightened vigilance and assist in the search. The sources said the red Ford EcoSport is registered in the name of Dr Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the Delhi blast case.

The car's registration details have been circulated to all border units, and the information has also been shared with the UP and Haryana Police to intensify the search. The source also said that the vehicle is suspected to have been used by Umar for reconnaissance activities.

