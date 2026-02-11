ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Issues Notice To Penguin India Over Circulation Of Ex-Army Chief Naravane's Memoir

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi holds the book 'Four Stars of Destiny' by former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane at the Parliament premises during the ongoing budget session, in New Delhi on Feb 4, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued a notice to Penguin Random House India seeking clarifications over the circulation of former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's unpublished book titled 'Four Stars of Destiny' on social media, an official said on Wednesday.

The notice was served as competing claims over the status of the book and the alleged circulation of unauthorised versions intensified, drawing the publisher, the former Army chief and senior political figures into a widening public dispute.

According to police, the Special Cell has formally approached the publishing house through a notice, posing multiple queries and seeking detailed responses. "Delhi Police Special Cell has issued a notice to Penguin India. Through the notice, several questions have been asked, and responses have been sought," a senior police officer said.