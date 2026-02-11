Delhi Police Issues Notice To Penguin India Over Circulation Of Ex-Army Chief Naravane's Memoir
Delhi Police issued a notice to Penguin India over the circulation of former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's unpublished book on social media
Published : February 11, 2026 at 11:57 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued a notice to Penguin Random House India seeking clarifications over the circulation of former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's unpublished book titled 'Four Stars of Destiny' on social media, an official said on Wednesday.
The notice was served as competing claims over the status of the book and the alleged circulation of unauthorised versions intensified, drawing the publisher, the former Army chief and senior political figures into a widening public dispute.
According to police, the Special Cell has formally approached the publishing house through a notice, posing multiple queries and seeking detailed responses. "Delhi Police Special Cell has issued a notice to Penguin India. Through the notice, several questions have been asked, and responses have been sought," a senior police officer said.
The move comes in the wake of reports that the manuscript of Naravane's memoir, titled 'Four Stars of Destiny', may have been illegally circulated in digital and other formats before its publication. Police said allegations regarding the unauthorised dissemination of the manuscript had led to the registration of an FIR and added that the matter was under investigation.
