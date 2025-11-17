Delhi Police Head Constables Exemplified Courage And Humanity In Aftermath Of Blast Near Red Fort
Than Singh and Ajay Kumar risked their own lives to save dozens of people that day
Published : November 17, 2025 at 7:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Two Head Constables of Delhi Police exemplified courage and humanity in the aftermath of the blast near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025. Head Constables Than Singh and Ajay Kumar risked their own lives to save dozens of people that day.
Than Singh, who is posted at the Red Fort Police Post, related that being a Monday, the Red Fort was closed for the public. He was near the Gauri Shankar Temple when he heard a loud explosion. He initially took it to be the temple's roof collapsing, but quickly realised that it was a car explosion.
"I ran to the spot and witnessed a horrific scene unlike anything I'd ever seen in my entire life," he said while stating that he saw vehicles on fire with people trapped inside and injured people running on the road amid screams.
"We didn't pay attention to the damage and just focused on saving lives. Without delay, we broke the glass of vehicles and pulled the women out. We started sending the injured to the hospital in e- rickshaws. We personally pulled out about 15 people and took them to the hospital. We did not fear for our lives at that time," said Than Singh.
His uniform was soaked in blood during this rescue operation. The blood stains remain. He went on to share, "The screams of the people still echo in my ears. The bodies on the dashboard and the people who were engulfed by the fire. All this remains etched in my mind. By God's grace, the accident wasn't as severe as it could have been."
He had called upon the people around to pitch in with the rescue efforts as more lives could be saved by working together. Meanwhile, Ajay Kumar was at Gate No. 4 of the Lal Qila metro station at that time. He heard the explosion and saw black smoke rising into the sky. He said, "People were running and screaming. Some of them had fallen on the road while others were trapped under e- rickshaws. I was the first to pull them out and immediately put them in other e- rickshaws before sending them to the hospital."
He further recalled that the vehicles around the car that had exploded were on fire with people trapped inside. Other staff broke windows and doors and pulled many of them out.
"There was panic everywhere, but we only thought about one thing - to get the injured to the hospital as quickly as possible. Both the public and the police worked together. Many lives were saved," he added.
Both these Police personnel displayed indomitable courage amidst smoke, fire, explosion, bloodshed and screams. While the people were fleeing for their lives, these policemen entered the area engulfed by fire to save lives. Besides performing their duty, they displayed humanity providing the victims a ray of hope. The two Police personnel related that the entire staff of the Red Fort Police Station was engaged in the relief and rescue operations from the moment the incident happened.
