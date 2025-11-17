ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Head Constables Exemplified Courage And Humanity In Aftermath Of Blast Near Red Fort

New Delhi: Two Head Constables of Delhi Police exemplified courage and humanity in the aftermath of the blast near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025. Head Constables Than Singh and Ajay Kumar risked their own lives to save dozens of people that day.

Than Singh, who is posted at the Red Fort Police Post, related that being a Monday, the Red Fort was closed for the public. He was near the Gauri Shankar Temple when he heard a loud explosion. He initially took it to be the temple's roof collapsing, but quickly realised that it was a car explosion.

"I ran to the spot and witnessed a horrific scene unlike anything I'd ever seen in my entire life," he said while stating that he saw vehicles on fire with people trapped inside and injured people running on the road amid screams.

"We didn't pay attention to the damage and just focused on saving lives. Without delay, we broke the glass of vehicles and pulled the women out. We started sending the injured to the hospital in e- rickshaws. We personally pulled out about 15 people and took them to the hospital. We did not fear for our lives at that time," said Than Singh.

His uniform was soaked in blood during this rescue operation. The blood stains remain. He went on to share, "The screams of the people still echo in my ears. The bodies on the dashboard and the people who were engulfed by the fire. All this remains etched in my mind. By God's grace, the accident wasn't as severe as it could have been."