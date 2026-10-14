ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police: FIR Lodged Against Woman Journalist; AAP MP Sanjay Singh Writes To Privileges Committee Over Manhandling

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against an independent journalist and others on a complaint by one of its officers alleging casteist remarks, public humiliation and defamation during a protest near Jantar Mantar earlier this month, officials said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and sections 221 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 356(2) (Defamation) and 3(5) (Common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the complaint by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat, posted in Connaught Place sub-division of New Delhi district.

Earlier, the independent journalist had alleged sexual assault charges against the ACP, and an enquiry into her complaint is being investigated by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

According to the FIR, Bhagat was performing law-and-order duty at Jantar Mantar on October 3 when he allegedly overheard the journalist making derogatory remarks about his Megh/Mehgwal caste in public view near Buta Singh roundabout and questioning his appointment as an ACP. The complainant alleged that he ignored the remarks and continued performing his official duties.

However, around 3 PM, the journalist allegedly accused him of sexual assault during the handling and detention of protesters and, along with her colleagues, repeatedly confronted him, thereby obstructing his official work.

The FIR further alleges that the independent journalist and others staged a protest outside Parliament Street police station later that evening, raising slogans against the ACP. Bhagat also alleged that posts and reels containing similar accusations were circulated on X and Instagram by her and certain members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), including Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ratna Singh.

The ACP claimed that the caste-related remarks, public accusations and social media posts caused him mental distress and damaged his reputation. The FIR also mentions that the journalist's separate complaint alleging sexual assault by the ACP had been transferred to the Crime Branch and was under enquiry.