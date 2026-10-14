Delhi Police: FIR Lodged Against Woman Journalist; AAP MP Sanjay Singh Writes To Privileges Committee Over Manhandling
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has written to Parliament's Privileges Committee against the Delhi Police commissioner and other police officials.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against an independent journalist and others on a complaint by one of its officers alleging casteist remarks, public humiliation and defamation during a protest near Jantar Mantar earlier this month, officials said on Wednesday.
The FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and sections 221 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 356(2) (Defamation) and 3(5) (Common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the complaint by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat, posted in Connaught Place sub-division of New Delhi district.
Earlier, the independent journalist had alleged sexual assault charges against the ACP, and an enquiry into her complaint is being investigated by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.
According to the FIR, Bhagat was performing law-and-order duty at Jantar Mantar on October 3 when he allegedly overheard the journalist making derogatory remarks about his Megh/Mehgwal caste in public view near Buta Singh roundabout and questioning his appointment as an ACP. The complainant alleged that he ignored the remarks and continued performing his official duties.
However, around 3 PM, the journalist allegedly accused him of sexual assault during the handling and detention of protesters and, along with her colleagues, repeatedly confronted him, thereby obstructing his official work.
The FIR further alleges that the independent journalist and others staged a protest outside Parliament Street police station later that evening, raising slogans against the ACP. Bhagat also alleged that posts and reels containing similar accusations were circulated on X and Instagram by her and certain members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), including Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ratna Singh.
The ACP claimed that the caste-related remarks, public accusations and social media posts caused him mental distress and damaged his reputation. The FIR also mentions that the journalist's separate complaint alleging sexual assault by the ACP had been transferred to the Crime Branch and was under enquiry.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh writes to Privileges Committee against Delhi Police officials
Moreover, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has written to Parliament's Privileges Committee against the Delhi Police commissioner and other police officials, alleging repeated manhandling and use of force against him during protests in the national capital.
In his letters, the AAP leader alleged that he was manhandled, threatened and forcibly detained by police personnel during protests on October 2, 10 and 12 over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "We are not some thugs, mafia or terrorists. We are members of Parliament." He alleged that the police had treated them with "extreme brutality". The 15-member committee examines questions involving breach of parliamentary privileges and makes suitable recommendations.
Singh said he would present evidence before the Parliament's Privileges Committee and also file a complaint against the police personnel in court. In his letters to the committee's chairperson, Singh sought action against the Delhi Police commissioner, the Jaffarpur SHO and other police officials over the alleged incidents.
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