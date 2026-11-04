Prashant Bhushan Booked By Delhi Police Over Sharing 'Fake' Video Of Russian Foreign Minister
Hours after MEA debunked the doctored video falsely attributed to Russian FM, Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Prashant Bhushan over its alleged dissemination.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 9:10 AM IST|
Updated : November 4, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
New Delhi: Trouble mounts for senior Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan as Delhi Police have registered an FIR against him for allegedly sharing a digitally manipulated video of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, which purportedly showed the latter making remarks hostile to India.
The case was registered at the Special Cell police station after the matter came to light during cyber patrolling on November 3, when police noticed a social media post claiming that a purported doctored video of the foreign minister was shared from Bhushan's X handle. The video allegedly carried misleading and inflammatory content, with the potential to spread rumours, defame individuals and disturb public order, police said.
दिनांक 03.11.2026 को साइबर पेट्रोलिंग के दौरान संज्ञान में आया कि सोशल मीडिया हैंडल @thequotesnews द्वारा प्रशांत भूषण के हैंडल @pbhushan1 से रूस के विदेश मंत्री का भारत विरोधी कथित Doctored वीडियो साझा किए जाने का दावा किया गया है। उक्त वीडियो के माध्यम से भ्रामक, मानहानिकारक एवं भड़काऊ सामग्री प्रसारित कर सार्वजनिक उपद्रव तथा अफवाहें फैलाने का आरोप है। इस संबंध में FIR No. 263/26 तहत धारा 336(4)/353(1)(c)/356/340(2) BNS एवं 66C IT Act में अभियोग PS Special Cell में पंजीकृत कर दिया गया है।— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) November 4, 2026
In a post on X, Delhi Police said, "On 03.11.2026, during cyber patrolling, it came to notice that the social media handle @thequotesnews has claimed that a purported doctored video of the Russian Foreign Minister, hostile to India, was shared from Prashant Bhushan’s handle @pbhushan1.”
“Through the said video, there is an allegation of disseminating misleading, defamatory, and inflammatory content to incite public disturbance and spread rumours,” it added.
Police further said that a case has been registered in this connection under Sections 336(4), 353(1)(c), 356 and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66C of the Information Technology Act.
The development comes after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) fact-checked the digitally manipulated video falsely attributed to the Russian foreign minister, who was purportedly seen in the clip making remarks critical of India over its internal affairs and oil purchases.
The MEA’s Official FactCheck account also labelled the video as "fake" and posted on X: “Fake Alert!!! The video of the Russian Foreign Minister being used in this post is fake!”
Fake Alert!!! 🚨🚨🚨 The video of the Russian Foreign Minister being used in this post is fake! https://t.co/jpEX6qu19p— MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) November 3, 2026
The video, which was shared by Bhushan, was also denied by the Russian Embassy, which called out the AI-generated fabrication.
An investigation into the matter is underway as police are examining the content and its circulation on social media.
Also read: