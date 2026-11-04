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Prashant Bhushan Booked By Delhi Police Over Sharing 'Fake' Video Of Russian Foreign Minister

Hours after MEA debunked the doctored video falsely attributed to Russian FM, Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Prashant Bhushan over its alleged dissemination.

Delhi Police Files FIR Against Prashant Bhushan Over Fake Russian Foreign Minister Video
Prashant Bhushan (File/IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 4, 2026 at 9:10 AM IST

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Updated : November 4, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST

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New Delhi: Trouble mounts for senior Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan as Delhi Police have registered an FIR against him for allegedly sharing a digitally manipulated video of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, which purportedly showed the latter making remarks hostile to India.

The case was registered at the Special Cell police station after the matter came to light during cyber patrolling on November 3, when police noticed a social media post claiming that a purported doctored video of the foreign minister was shared from Bhushan's X handle. The video allegedly carried misleading and inflammatory content, with the potential to spread rumours, defame individuals and disturb public order, police said.

In a post on X, Delhi Police said, "On 03.11.2026, during cyber patrolling, it came to notice that the social media handle @thequotesnews has claimed that a purported doctored video of the Russian Foreign Minister, hostile to India, was shared from Prashant Bhushan’s handle @pbhushan1.”

“Through the said video, there is an allegation of disseminating misleading, defamatory, and inflammatory content to incite public disturbance and spread rumours,” it added.

Police further said that a case has been registered in this connection under Sections 336(4), 353(1)(c), 356 and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66C of the Information Technology Act.

The development comes after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) fact-checked the digitally manipulated video falsely attributed to the Russian foreign minister, who was purportedly seen in the clip making remarks critical of India over its internal affairs and oil purchases.

The MEA’s Official FactCheck account also labelled the video as "fake" and posted on X: “Fake Alert!!! The video of the Russian Foreign Minister being used in this post is fake!”

The video, which was shared by Bhushan, was also denied by the Russian Embassy, which called out the AI-generated fabrication.

An investigation into the matter is underway as police are examining the content and its circulation on social media.

Also read:

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  2. Delhi Police Protest Row: Home Ministry Suspends ACP Manasvi Vashistha With Immediate Effect
Last Updated : November 4, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST

TAGGED:

DELHI POLICE
PRASHANT BHUSHAN
RUSSIA FOREIGN MINISTER
BNS
SUPREME COURT

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