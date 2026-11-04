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Prashant Bhushan Booked By Delhi Police Over Sharing 'Fake' Video Of Russian Foreign Minister

Prashant Bhushan ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: Trouble mounts for senior Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan as Delhi Police have registered an FIR against him for allegedly sharing a digitally manipulated video of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, which purportedly showed the latter making remarks hostile to India.

The case was registered at the Special Cell police station after the matter came to light during cyber patrolling on November 3, when police noticed a social media post claiming that a purported doctored video of the foreign minister was shared from Bhushan's X handle. The video allegedly carried misleading and inflammatory content, with the potential to spread rumours, defame individuals and disturb public order, police said.

In a post on X, Delhi Police said, "On 03.11.2026, during cyber patrolling, it came to notice that the social media handle @thequotesnews has claimed that a purported doctored video of the Russian Foreign Minister, hostile to India, was shared from Prashant Bhushan’s handle @pbhushan1.” “Through the said video, there is an allegation of disseminating misleading, defamatory, and inflammatory content to incite public disturbance and spread rumours,” it added. Police further said that a case has been registered in this connection under Sections 336(4), 353(1)(c), 356 and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66C of the Information Technology Act.