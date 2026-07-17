ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Files 973-Page Chargesheet In Rape-Murder Case Of IRS Officer's Daughter

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has filed a 973-page chargesheet in a city court against Rahul Meena, the former domestic help accused in the rape and killing of the 22-year-old daughter of a senior IRS officer, officials said on Friday.

Sharing details from the chargesheet, a police source said the accused's primary motive was rape and robbery, while the victim was killed place during the commission of the crime.

"His motive was rape and robbery, but the victim was eventually killed. Meena strangled her to death and she died due to asphyxia," the source said, adding that the chargesheet mentions the accused's debt but does not refer to online gambling.

The source further said the chargesheet establishes four key allegations against the accused -- unauthorised entry into the house, rape, robbery and murder.

The chargesheet was filed before the court on Thursday, after the completion of the investigation by the Amar Colony police station in southeast Delhi. The matter is listed for hearing on July 18, the officials said.

The victim, an IIT graduate preparing for the civil services examination, was found dead by her parents at their Kailash Hills residence in East of Kailash on the morning of April 22 after they returned home from a gym.

According to police, Meena (23), who was dismissed from his job in February over alleged financial misconduct, entered the house early that morning by using his prior knowledge of a spare key kept on the premises. Police said he raped the woman and strangled her with a mobile phone charging cable after she resisted his demand for money.

Police said the accused then stole cash amounting to between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh, changed into the victim's brother's clothes and fled the house.

Police said the chargesheet states that fingerprints, palm prints and thumb impressions lifted from the crime scene match those of the accused, while DNA profiling has conclusively matched his DNA with the biological evidence found during the probe.

"The investigation was supported by extensive scientific examinations carried out by experts from the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory (CFSL) and the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL). Exhibits collected from the crime scene and other locations were examined by the Physics, Chemistry and Biology divisions of the CFSL, and the forensic reports yielded positive results, corroborating the prosecution's case," a senior police officer said.