Delhi Police Files 500-Page Chargesheet In Manipuri Musician's Murder Case
The victim, Chongtham Vikram Singh, was assaulted by a group of men on September 6 after he went downstairs to object to loud noise
By PTI
Published : October 19, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police has filed an over 500-page chargesheet against seven persons in a Saket court in connection with the murder case of a 54-year-old Manipuri musician and music teacher in southeast Delhi's Kilokari village, an official said on Monday.
The chargesheet, backed by statements of more than 30 witnesses, has been filed under sections pertaining to criminal conspiracy, murder by a group of five or more persons, murder and house-trespass, the officer said.
The accused named in the chargesheet are Bharat Kumar (19), Pramod (26), Ramzan Khan (22), Deepanshu (21), Mohan Vishwakarma (32), Vijay (36) and Mannu (26). A juvenile was also apprehended in the case. All the accused are workers of a dhaba.
The victim, Chongtham Vikram Singh, was assaulted by a group of men on September 6 after he went downstairs to object to loud noise and commotion outside his residence. According to the investigation, he was pursued upstairs by eight men who assaulted him brutally outside his apartment, in front of his son, before fleeing.
The accused in the killing allegedly wanted to "teach him a lesson" for objecting to noise outside his home by beating him, but did not expect the assault to turn fatal.
A police source said that during questioning, the accused allegedly told the police that they assaulted the musician with fists and blows after he objected to the commotion outside his residence.
Singh had on some occasions complained to the owner of a nearby dhaba about the noise caused by people gathering there. However, the police had not received any formal complaint from Singh regarding the noise. Police said they are examining all aspects of the case, including whether there was any racial angle.