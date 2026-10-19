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Delhi Police Files 500-Page Chargesheet In Manipuri Musician's Murder Case

File photos of the deceased Chongtham Vikram Singh ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Delhi Police has filed an over 500-page chargesheet against seven persons in a Saket court in connection with the murder case of a 54-year-old Manipuri musician and music teacher in southeast Delhi's Kilokari village, an official said on Monday.

The chargesheet, backed by statements of more than 30 witnesses, has been filed under sections pertaining to criminal conspiracy, murder by a group of five or more persons, murder and house-trespass, the officer said.

The accused named in the chargesheet are Bharat Kumar (19), Pramod (26), Ramzan Khan (22), Deepanshu (21), Mohan Vishwakarma (32), Vijay (36) and Mannu (26). A juvenile was also apprehended in the case. All the accused are workers of a dhaba. The victim, Chongtham Vikram Singh, was assaulted by a group of men on September 6 after he went downstairs to object to loud noise and commotion outside his residence. According to the investigation, he was pursued upstairs by eight men who assaulted him brutally outside his apartment, in front of his son, before fleeing.