ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police File Chargesheet Against Six In Satya Niketan Building Collapse

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday filed a chargesheet in the Patiala House Court regarding the building collapse that took place in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on September 6.

A total of six individuals have been named as accused in the chargesheet, including Hari Ram Gupta, Urmila Gupta, Mahesh Gupta, Sanoz Kumar, Sudhanshu Lavnish Kumar and Shubham Tyagi.

Seven people lost their lives, and several others sustained serious injuries in the collapse, following which an FIR was registered at the South Campus Police Station.

The Delhi Police invoked several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the chargesheet, including sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 125(a) (negligent act endangering the life or personal safety of others), 290 (negligence in the construction, repair, or demolition of a building), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 324(2) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage or loss to public or private property), and 3(5) (commission of a criminal act with a common intention).

In connection with the case, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) filed an affidavit in the Delhi High Court stating that following the incident, 543 properties have been demolished and 178 properties have been sealed. Additionally, show-cause notices have been issued to 354 paying guest (PG) accommodations.