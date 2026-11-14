ETV Bharat / bharat

50,000 Cap, Fixed Time Window: Delhi Police Proposes New SOPs For Ramlila Maidan Gatherings

New Delhi: Delhi Police has prepared a fresh set of proposed guidelines to regulate public gatherings and demonstrations at Ramlila Ground, with a proposed limit of 50,000 participants and a fixed time window of 10 am to 5 pm for such events.

The proposed guidelines aim to bring protests and public programmes at the Central Delhi venue under a defined set of safety, security and administrative arrangements.

The draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been sent to Delhi Police Headquarters for approval, ANI reported on Saturday, citing a senior police official. The proposal is currently at an initial stage, and its provisions are yet to be finalised, the report said.

Under the proposed arrangements, organisers will have to obtain clearance from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding the availability of the venue before approaching the police for permission. Applications will ordinarily have to be submitted at least 10 days before the proposed event.

The draft also makes organisers responsible for managing the gathering, including coordination with traffic authorities, parking arrangements and designated drop-off points for participants. They will also have to ensure that roads and emergency access routes remain free from obstruction.