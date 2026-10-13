Delhi: Saurav Das, Ajinkya Shinde, Ashutosh Ranka Detained At Jantar Mantar
Police took the three CJP members into custody after an early-morning demonstration in which they declared 'victory' and demanded the CEC's resignation.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST|
Updated : October 13, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST
New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde were detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday after they climbed over a locked gate and entered Jantar Mantar. This comes a day after the site was removed from the list of designated protest sites.
Despite being taken into custody, the activists claimed they breached the barricades and renewed their demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
In a post on X, Das said activists had entered the protest site before being detained. "Jantar Mantar has been reclaimed. We have entered Jantar Mantar and now we are being detained. But this is a message to all of us young gen! We can do it! Gyanu, you're done bro!" he wrote.
JANTAR MANTAR HAS BEEN RECLAIMED! WE HAVE ENTERED JANTAR MANTAR AND NOW WE ARE BEING DETAINED! But this is a message to all of us young gen! We can do it! Gyanu, you’re done bro! @Cockroachisback https://t.co/swDB6K8kW5— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) October 13, 2026
Ranka also posted, "Fortress Jantar Mantar has been breached."
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a photograph of Ranka waving the Tricolour at the site. In another post, Dipke said the activists had entered Jantar Mantar early in the morning before police detained them.
"Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police. Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya, along with other team members, have been detained. You cannot denotify the resistance," he wrote, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police. @AshutoshRanka, @SauravDassss, @AjinkyaCJP along with other team members have been detained. You cannot denotify the resistance, @narendramodi https://t.co/x7B40akCVO— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 13, 2026
Ranka also posted a message saying, "Hands Off Jantar Mantar."
A video shared by Dipke showed CJP members climbing over a locked gate and entering the site with the national flag. The protesters raised slogans, including "Gyanesh Kumar isteefa do" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", before police personnel rushed in and detained them.
CJP Founder Slams Government's Decision
Before the protest, Dipke criticised the decision to remove Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest venues, arguing the move would not stop people from opposing the government.
"Delhi is once again flooded with people standing up to save democracy. If Modi thinks taking away Jantar Mantar will end protests, he is mistaken. Jantar Mantar is not just a location; it is a spirit of resistance that no one can ever take away," he had said.
Dipke further alleged that the decision reflected an attempt to curb dissent, adding that the government's problem was not the protest site but the idea of people coming together to demonstrate.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also criticised the move, accusing the government of restricting democratic protests and targeting the right to dissent.
In a post on X, Ramesh said the decision reflected the pressure facing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
"It is a definite sign of the extreme panic that has gripped the PM-HM duo that the historic Jantar Mantar will no longer be a place where our democracy is given a daily booster dose," he wrote.
"The poisonous pair is embattled, and we have seen in the past few days how brutally they have dealt with peaceful public protests. Democracy no longer matters to them. It is all a matter of Demokursi," he added.
Three Alternative Protest Venues Designated
According to an official notice issued on Monday, the government removed Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest and demonstration venues in Delhi. The three alternative sites named are Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi.
The Ministry of Home Affairs had constituted a committee to examine alternative locations where citizens could exercise their right to organise protests. The notice said the decision was based on the committee's recommendations.
The detentions come amid heightened security in the national capital after various organisations called for protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Delhi Police has deployed personnel across the city to maintain law and order.
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