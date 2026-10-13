ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi: Saurav Das, Ajinkya Shinde, Ashutosh Ranka Detained At Jantar Mantar

Police detain CJP leader Saurav Das and other workers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde were detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday after they climbed over a locked gate and entered Jantar Mantar. This comes a day after the site was removed from the list of designated protest sites.

Despite being taken into custody, the activists claimed they breached the barricades and renewed their demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

In a post on X, Das said activists had entered the protest site before being detained. "Jantar Mantar has been reclaimed. We have entered Jantar Mantar and now we are being detained. But this is a message to all of us young gen! We can do it! Gyanu, you're done bro!" he wrote.

Ranka also posted, "Fortress Jantar Mantar has been breached."

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a photograph of Ranka waving the Tricolour at the site. In another post, Dipke said the activists had entered Jantar Mantar early in the morning before police detained them.

"Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police. Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya, along with other team members, have been detained. You cannot denotify the resistance," he wrote, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ranka also posted a message saying, "Hands Off Jantar Mantar."

A video shared by Dipke showed CJP members climbing over a locked gate and entering the site with the national flag. The protesters raised slogans, including "Gyanesh Kumar isteefa do" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", before police personnel rushed in and detained them.

CJP Founder Slams Government's Decision

Before the protest, Dipke criticised the decision to remove Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest venues, arguing the move would not stop people from opposing the government.

"Delhi is once again flooded with people standing up to save democracy. If Modi thinks taking away Jantar Mantar will end protests, he is mistaken. Jantar Mantar is not just a location; it is a spirit of resistance that no one can ever take away," he had said.