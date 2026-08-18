ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Denies Mass Facial Recognition At Jantar Mantar Protests, Says System Targets Only 'Known Offenders'

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have rejected allegations of mass surveillance using facial recognition technology at Jantar Mantar protests last month, stating that the system does not profile every individual and only captures those with prior criminal records.

The force also rejected the allegations of excessive force against student protesters during the protests, saying the claims cannot be sustained given the sheer number of demonstrators across multiple locations and the simultaneous presence of anti‑social elements and history‑sheeters who, the force said, had "infiltrated" the rallies.

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the police claimed its actions were a "proportionate response" to a volatile, dispersed situation. The police stated they were constrained to use force only after protestors breached multiple barricade layers and started resorting to violence, during last month’s student protests at Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Police also rejected allegations of mass surveillance using facial recognition technology, stating that the system does not profile every individual and only captures those with prior criminal records.

The affidavit filed on August 17 said the allegation of excessive and illegal use of force cannot be sustained given the sheer number of protestors present at the relevant places at relevant timings, and in different spots all at once which included anti-social elements and history sheeters with criminal antecedents who had infiltrated the protest.

The police said its officers were constrained to use force only after the protestors breached the multiple layers of the barricade and started resorting to violence.

"It is submitted that the breaches happened at various points wherein, first, a large number of protestors gathered near Rail Bhavan, coming from Raisina Road and Rafi Marg. Thereafter, they attempted to enter Parliament. At this point, the answering respondents tried to control the unlawful assembly, due to which they ran toward Parliament Police Station”, the affidavit read.

It said the protest "did not remain peaceful and instead pervasive lawlessness had crept in", where despite repeated requests and warnings by the officers of police, RAF and CRPF on loudspeakers, the protestors started breaching the layers of barricades and "refused to comply" with lawful directions in their bid to reach and accumulate at the Parliament House.

It was at this stage that the law enforcement agencies were left with no option but to use force proportionate to the situation, it added.

The affidavit said that since no permission was granted for the march to Parliament, there was no approved route or time approved for commencement or conclusion of the march or the number of participants. "Therefore, the gathering continued to be an illegal gathering and any attempt to move towards the Parliament was an illegal act by an unlawful assembly," the affidavit said.

It added that the petitions are primarily relying upon "selective photographs, incomplete video clips, unverified media and social media reports, authenticity of which has not been independently verified and allegations which paint a one-sided picture".

The affidavit said it does not reflect the lawful actions of the police functionaries which were necessary to take lawful preventive and crowd-control measures in the then existing scenario.