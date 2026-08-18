Delhi Police Denies Mass Facial Recognition At Jantar Mantar Protests, Says System Targets Only 'Known Offenders'
Delhi Police said the attempt to move towards Parliament was an illegal act as no permission had been granted for the same.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 18, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police have rejected allegations of mass surveillance using facial recognition technology at Jantar Mantar protests last month, stating that the system does not profile every individual and only captures those with prior criminal records.
The force also rejected the allegations of excessive force against student protesters during the protests, saying the claims cannot be sustained given the sheer number of demonstrators across multiple locations and the simultaneous presence of anti‑social elements and history‑sheeters who, the force said, had "infiltrated" the rallies.
In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the police claimed its actions were a "proportionate response" to a volatile, dispersed situation. The police stated they were constrained to use force only after protestors breached multiple barricade layers and started resorting to violence, during last month’s student protests at Jantar Mantar.
The Delhi Police also rejected allegations of mass surveillance using facial recognition technology, stating that the system does not profile every individual and only captures those with prior criminal records.
The affidavit filed on August 17 said the allegation of excessive and illegal use of force cannot be sustained given the sheer number of protestors present at the relevant places at relevant timings, and in different spots all at once which included anti-social elements and history sheeters with criminal antecedents who had infiltrated the protest.
The police said its officers were constrained to use force only after the protestors breached the multiple layers of the barricade and started resorting to violence.
"It is submitted that the breaches happened at various points wherein, first, a large number of protestors gathered near Rail Bhavan, coming from Raisina Road and Rafi Marg. Thereafter, they attempted to enter Parliament. At this point, the answering respondents tried to control the unlawful assembly, due to which they ran toward Parliament Police Station”, the affidavit read.
It said the protest "did not remain peaceful and instead pervasive lawlessness had crept in", where despite repeated requests and warnings by the officers of police, RAF and CRPF on loudspeakers, the protestors started breaching the layers of barricades and "refused to comply" with lawful directions in their bid to reach and accumulate at the Parliament House.
It was at this stage that the law enforcement agencies were left with no option but to use force proportionate to the situation, it added.
The affidavit said that since no permission was granted for the march to Parliament, there was no approved route or time approved for commencement or conclusion of the march or the number of participants. "Therefore, the gathering continued to be an illegal gathering and any attempt to move towards the Parliament was an illegal act by an unlawful assembly," the affidavit said.
It added that the petitions are primarily relying upon "selective photographs, incomplete video clips, unverified media and social media reports, authenticity of which has not been independently verified and allegations which paint a one-sided picture".
The affidavit said it does not reflect the lawful actions of the police functionaries which were necessary to take lawful preventive and crowd-control measures in the then existing scenario.
"Right to protest peacefully is a fundamental right of every citizen, including young students / young individuals and the difficulty arises when an initial peaceful protest turns violent, resulting in bodily harm either to the other citizens as well as the police personnel, along with destruction of public property."
The affidavit said anti-social elements merging with the crowd either to give a bad name to the protestors or to the police is always a matter of concern and worry, not only in India but everywhere.
It added that law enforcement agencies, therefore, are required to take decisions to control violence, for which a graded response is given starting from mediation, persuasion, negotiations and warnings.
The affidavit said a "false narrative" is being built to the effect that, based upon the facial recognition system, biometrics of everyone and anyone are obtained, people are being called with their Aadhaar cards, and the data is being sold to private entities. "Such a narrative is built not only falsely but clearly with some ulterior motives," it added.
The police said that the image of no one except persons having a serious criminal record is captured. It added that the biometrics of such hardened criminals are always available with the police in the National Crime Bureau, which is in compliance with the statutory provisions.
The police said that the facial recognition system does not capture those who do not have a past criminal record. "It is also relevant to note that the face and other material of only those accused would be available in the police record who are facing serious offences and not petty offences like traffic challans/violations offences etc," it added.
The police said there would be no investigation against protestors who are not within the "2,873 persons having serious criminal charges against them including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, rape, POCSO [Protection of Children from Sexual Offences] etc.”
The affidavit said the facial recognition system does not automatically capture, create, generate or maintain profiles of every individual present at the protest site, nor is it deployed for indiscriminate surveillance or collection of personal information of peaceful protesters unless they have a previous criminal record. The facial recognition system only captures those faces which are already recorded in previous offences, the affidavit stated, it added.
The police said about 5,000 police officers were trying to manage a crowd of over 30,000 people, spread across 3 kms.
“It is respectfully submitted that the Police Force is being accused of using lathis with nails in them. However, it is the humble response of the Answering Respondent that this appears to be only a solitary video and if the video is analyzed in full, it would be clear that: (a) The said lathi is in the hands of the protestors and not the police officials; (b) lt is actually a stick which it appears had the National Flag attached on it which was possibly carried by some protestor; (c) Pertinent to note that the neither the said nail lathi was used nor any MLC indicates nail injuries to any protestors.…”, said the affidavit.
“It is therefore, humbly submitted that the misconception of the writ petitioners regarding the presence of police officials in plain clothes being contrary to the set rules of uniform is totally unsustainable. These officers in plain clothes were a part of the arrangement that was issued for the management of the crowd during the relevant days…. The videos that are being circulated showing police with lathis in plain clothes was a crowd control measure which is being shown out of context”, added the affidavit.
The affidavit was filed in response to the petitions alleging excessive police force at the protest site.
Read More: