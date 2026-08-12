Delhi Police Challenges Trial Court Order Acquitting Few Accused In Ankit Sharma Murder Case In High Court
The Delhi Police revealed their intent after two of the individuals convicted in the case filed a petition in Delhi High Court challenging their sentences.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has challenged in the High Court the trial court's order acquitting a few persons in the case over the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots.
The counsel representing Delhi Police informed a bench headed by Justice Prathiba Singh of this development on Wednesday. The high court was hearing a petition challenging the conviction and sentencing of two persons in the case, when the Delhi Police made this submission.
Nazim and Qasim, the two individuals convicted in the case, have filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, challenging their sentences. While hearing their petition, the HC issued a notice to Delhi Police, and also directed the jail official concerned to file a status report regarding the plea to suspend the sentences of both convicts. The hearing on the suspension of sentences is scheduled for December 2.
It is worth noting that the Karkardooma court had convicted five persons, including former AAP municipal councillor Tahir Hussain, in the Ankit Sharma murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh had also ordered the acquittal of six other accused persons in the matter.
Apart from Hussain, the persons convicted by the court include Nazim, Qasim, Anas, and Javed. The accused acquitted by the court include Haseen alias Mullaji/Salman, Sameer Khan, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoaib Alam alias Bobby, and Muntazim alias Musa.
The Delhi Police Crime Branch had filed a chargesheet in this case on June 3, 2020, which stated that on February 24-25, 2020, Tahir Hussain led a mob from his house and a mosque near Chand Bagh Puliya, giving the situation a communal turn. It alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to murder Ankit Sharma, who the mob led by Tahir Hussain specifically targeted.
The incident took place outside Tahir Hussain's house in the Khajuri Khas area. After Sharma was killed, the mob dumped his body in a drain.
The chargesheet identifies Hussain as the mastermind. Delhi Police registered a case against Hussain based on the statement given by Ankit's father.
An FIR was lodged against him under sections 302, 365, 201, and 34 of the IPC. A large quantity of material used in the violence was recovered from his rooftop. It is worth noting that 53 people were killed and around 200 were injured during the riots that took place in Northeast Delhi in February 2020.
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