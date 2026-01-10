ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Bust International Cyber Fraud Racket Linked To China, Pakistan And Nepal

New Delhi: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of the Delhi Police Special Cell has uncovered a large international cyber fraud network. The police on Saturday said the entire network has cheated victims of over Rs 100 crore by impersonating anti-terror officials and threatening them with arrest. The racket was operated from abroad, with links traced to China, Pakistan, Taiwan, and Nepal, police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Vineet Kumar, the fraudsters have been active since September 2025. They have been calling people across India while posing as Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officers. Victims were falsely accused of involvement in terror cases such as the Pahalgam and Delhi blasts and were coerced into transferring money under the threat of "digital arrest".

Investigations revealed the use of SIM box technology, which allowed international calls to appear as domestic Indian numbers. Calls were routed through low-frequency networks, which made tracking difficult. Police traced SIM box installations to multiple locations in Delhi, including Goyla Dairy, Qutub Vihar, Dinpur, and Shahbad Dairy.