Delhi Police Bust International Cyber Fraud Racket Linked To China, Pakistan And Nepal
The police said, the entire network has cheated victims of over Rs 100 crore by impersonating anti-terror officials and threatening them with arrest
Published : January 10, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of the Delhi Police Special Cell has uncovered a large international cyber fraud network. The police on Saturday said the entire network has cheated victims of over Rs 100 crore by impersonating anti-terror officials and threatening them with arrest. The racket was operated from abroad, with links traced to China, Pakistan, Taiwan, and Nepal, police said.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Vineet Kumar, the fraudsters have been active since September 2025. They have been calling people across India while posing as Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officers. Victims were falsely accused of involvement in terror cases such as the Pahalgam and Delhi blasts and were coerced into transferring money under the threat of "digital arrest".
Investigations revealed the use of SIM box technology, which allowed international calls to appear as domestic Indian numbers. Calls were routed through low-frequency networks, which made tracking difficult. Police traced SIM box installations to multiple locations in Delhi, including Goyla Dairy, Qutub Vihar, Dinpur, and Shahbad Dairy.
According to the police official, seven accused have been arrested so far. "Among them is I-Tsung Chen, a Taiwanese national arrested from Delhi airport on December 21. He has been identified as the technical mastermind. Police said SIM box devices were sourced from China and Taiwan, operational funding and instructions came from Pakistan, while Nepal functioned as the command-and-control centre," said the official.
Other arrested accused include local operators from Delhi and Mohali, individuals with prior links to scam centres in Cambodia, and a suspect involved in laundering money through cryptocurrency.
Police seized 22 SIM boxes, mobile phones, laptops, routers, CCTV cameras, foreign SIM cards, and documents during the operation. Further investigation is underway.
