ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Bust Suspected ISI-Underworld Terror Module, Nine Arrested

Security personnel remain on alert following Delhi Police's foiling of an alleged plot targeting key installations. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell has claimed to have busted a suspected terror module allegedly linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Mumbai underworld, arresting nine suspected operatives. They were reportedly planning attacks on critical installations, security personnel and religious places in the national capital.

The arrests were made following an intelligence-based operation, during which the suspects were kept under surveillance for a considerable period, police sources said.

Police said a significant cache of arms, hand grenades and explosive materials was recovered from the accused during the operation.

According to investigators, the suspects were allegedly working at the behest of handlers linked to Pakistan's intelligence network and operatives associated with the Mumbai underworld. Preliminary investigations have also pointed to possible cross-border links.

Sources said some of those arrested are of Nepali origin and were allegedly part of the network.

Targets Under Surveillance

Officials said the accused had allegedly been tasked with targeting high-value installations, security establishments and prominent religious sites in Delhi.

"The arrests were made following a sustained investigation and intelligence-based operation. The module was under surveillance for some time before coordinated action was taken to apprehend its members," an official said.