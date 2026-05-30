Delhi Police Bust Suspected ISI-Underworld Terror Module, Nine Arrested
Police claim to have foiled a suspected conspiracy targeting key installations, security personnel and religious sites in Delhi.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell has claimed to have busted a suspected terror module allegedly linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Mumbai underworld, arresting nine suspected operatives. They were reportedly planning attacks on critical installations, security personnel and religious places in the national capital.
The arrests were made following an intelligence-based operation, during which the suspects were kept under surveillance for a considerable period, police sources said.
Police said a significant cache of arms, hand grenades and explosive materials was recovered from the accused during the operation.
According to investigators, the suspects were allegedly working at the behest of handlers linked to Pakistan's intelligence network and operatives associated with the Mumbai underworld. Preliminary investigations have also pointed to possible cross-border links.
Sources said some of those arrested are of Nepali origin and were allegedly part of the network.
Targets Under Surveillance
Officials said the accused had allegedly been tasked with targeting high-value installations, security establishments and prominent religious sites in Delhi.
"The arrests were made following a sustained investigation and intelligence-based operation. The module was under surveillance for some time before coordinated action was taken to apprehend its members," an official said.
The recovery of firearms, explosives and hand grenades helped prevent the alleged conspiracy from progressing further, officials added.
Investigation Underway
The Special Cell has launched a detailed probe into the module's funding channels, recruitment patterns and logistical support networks.
Investigators are examining the role of overseas handlers, local facilitators and the source of the recovered weapons and explosives. Efforts are also underway to identify other associates who may have been connected to the alleged conspiracy.
According to officials, "The accused were allegedly involved in activities aimed at disrupting public order and targeting security establishments. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the network and identify additional associates."
Security Heightened
Following the arrests, security has been tightened across several sensitive locations in Delhi. Police and intelligence agencies have been directed to maintain heightened vigilance and closely monitor suspicious activities across the capital and the National Capital Region (NCR).
Delhi Police is expected to share more details about the operation during a press conference at the Police Headquarters later in the day. Officials are likely to provide further information regarding the accused, their alleged links to the network, and the targets under surveillance.
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