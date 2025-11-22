ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Smuggling Racket; 4 Arrested With Weapons Made In Turkey, China

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Crime Branch claims to have busted an international arms smuggling racket having direct links to Pakistan's ISI (Inter Services Intelligence), with the arrest of four key members of the gang on Saturday.

As per officials, four accused were arrested for illegally supplying sophisticated and expensive pistols manufactured in Turkey and China, which were brought into India via Pakistan.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ajay, Mandeep, Dalwinder and Rohan.

Police recovered a large quantity of foreign weapons and ammunition from the accused. A total of 10 expensive foreign pistols and 92 live cartridges have been recovered. These weapons were being supplied to criminals and gangsters operating in Delhi and neighbouring states, they said, adding that the weapons were dropped in Punjab via drones before being circulated further.

Explaining the modus operandi, Crime Branch DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said, "This gang's method of operation was unique. The smuggled weapons were dropped from Pakistan via drones into India, particularly in the border areas of Punjab. From there, the arrested accused picked up these weapons and sold them at high prices to organised criminal gangs in Delhi-NCR and neighboring states."

"This modus operandi not only reveals the flow of illegal weapons but also confirms the ISI's involvement in anti-national activities across the border," he added.

The seized items included 10 expensive foreign pistols (confirmed to be manufactured in Turkey and China) and 92 live cartridges. Due to the high quality and price of these pistols, they were in high demand among major criminal gangs.

The senior Crime Branch official stated that this racket was not only fuelling criminal activities but also posing a serious threat to the country's internal security. "The discovery of ISI's involvement in the smuggling of weapons from Pakistan via drones is a matter of concern. This action has helped prevent several major incidents in Delhi and surrounding areas.," the official added.