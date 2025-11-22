Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Smuggling Racket; 4 Arrested With Weapons Made In Turkey, China
Officials said the network was functioning as per direction of persons associated with ISI, with weapons first routed to Pakistan and then smuggled into India.
New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Crime Branch claims to have busted an international arms smuggling racket having direct links to Pakistan's ISI (Inter Services Intelligence), with the arrest of four key members of the gang on Saturday.
As per officials, four accused were arrested for illegally supplying sophisticated and expensive pistols manufactured in Turkey and China, which were brought into India via Pakistan.
The arrested accused have been identified as Ajay, Mandeep, Dalwinder and Rohan.
Police recovered a large quantity of foreign weapons and ammunition from the accused. A total of 10 expensive foreign pistols and 92 live cartridges have been recovered. These weapons were being supplied to criminals and gangsters operating in Delhi and neighbouring states, they said, adding that the weapons were dropped in Punjab via drones before being circulated further.
Explaining the modus operandi, Crime Branch DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said, "This gang's method of operation was unique. The smuggled weapons were dropped from Pakistan via drones into India, particularly in the border areas of Punjab. From there, the arrested accused picked up these weapons and sold them at high prices to organised criminal gangs in Delhi-NCR and neighboring states."
"This modus operandi not only reveals the flow of illegal weapons but also confirms the ISI's involvement in anti-national activities across the border," he added.
The seized items included 10 expensive foreign pistols (confirmed to be manufactured in Turkey and China) and 92 live cartridges. Due to the high quality and price of these pistols, they were in high demand among major criminal gangs.
The senior Crime Branch official stated that this racket was not only fuelling criminal activities but also posing a serious threat to the country's internal security. "The discovery of ISI's involvement in the smuggling of weapons from Pakistan via drones is a matter of concern. This action has helped prevent several major incidents in Delhi and surrounding areas.," the official added.
Punjab Connection
Police officials said two of the four accused arrested in this connection are from Punjab.
Crime Branch officials said the network was functioning under the direction of individuals connected to the Pakistani ISI, with weapons first routed to Pakistan and then smuggled into India.
Officials are now working to determine the number of weapons the gang supplied and the identities of the buyers. Further, mobile phones, bank transactions and social media records are also under scrutiny to trace additional members of the network and identify any wider links.
The Crime Branch has described this arrest as a big success, and a major step towards curbing cross-border smuggling and breaking the backbone of criminal networks in the national capital.
Police said investigation is currently underway. The four accused will be produced in court, and police will seek their remand to uncover the entire international racket.
The breakthrough comes amid intensified investigations into the Delhi blast attack and the Faridabad terror module, which was being run by individuals linked to Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM). The police have learnt that it was a JeM operative who had instructed the accused persons on how to make the bombs.
Another major revelation that has come to light is that the accused were in the process of preparing 200 bombs, which were meant to go off simultaneously in Delhi and other parts of North India. The plan was to carry out bomb blasts across North Indian states, and for this, the ISI had handpicked a JeM operative to train the accused who were part of the Faridabad module.
Security agencies heightened search operations after the November 10 car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station, which killed at least 13 people and injured several others. Several suspects associated with the Faridabad terror module have also been arrested over the last few days.
