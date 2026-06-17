Delhi Police Bust ISI-Backed Terror-Criminal Gang Module, 7 Arrested
Giving details, special cell DCP Nara Chaitanya said Shahzad Bhatti, a Pakistani gangster and terrorist, together with his associate Ajmal Gujjar, ran this module.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 2:31 AM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an international terror-criminal group which is controlled by the ISI of Pakistan and arrested seven people, police said. Acting under the direction of Pakistan-based handlers, the module is accused of utilising drones to transport arms and narcotics from the neighbouring country to conduct terror attacks in the Delhi-NCR belt. These individuals include Anas, Mohit, Deepak, Arif, Karanveer Singh, Jatan, and Sabir.
Giving details, special cell DCP Nara Chaitanya said Shahzad Bhatti, a Pakistani gangster and terrorist, together with his associate Ajmal Gujjar, ran this module. The accused had reportedly come in touch with these Pakistan-based handlers since November 2025, investigators added.
The cops seized five advanced semi-automatic pistols, 41 live bullets, seven mobile phones, and a Scorpio from the accused's possession. Forensic analysis of the digital contents on the seized mobile phones showed several conversations, voice memos, and other data indicating that this group was working for both Bhatti and Gujjar. In addition to this, many bank accounts used for channelling money from their illicit trade of weapons and narcotics were frozen.
The intelligence information received in May 2026 indicated that the handlers, following orders from ISI, were actively involved in recruiting Indians on social media platforms by promising them a criminal lifestyle filled with riches. On receiving the information, the police initially arrested Mohit in the vicinity of Bhagirath Water Treatment Plant located in Yamuna Vihar, seizing an illegal pistol and a mobile phone containing Pakistan-related chats.
From interrogations, it emerged that there was a well-structured logistics network through which arms and drug consignments were dropped in Punjab from Pakistan by drones, taken to Delhi-NCR and then distributed through a secret "dead-drop" delivery method. More importantly, there were a few members who had done preliminary surveillance work on important installations at Delhi, Loni and Haryana, including an eating place, and the videos had been sent back to Pakistan.