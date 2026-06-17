ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Bust ISI-Backed Terror-Criminal Gang Module, 7 Arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an international terror-criminal group which is controlled by the ISI of Pakistan and arrested seven people, police said. Acting under the direction of Pakistan-based handlers, the module is accused of utilising drones to transport arms and narcotics from the neighbouring country to conduct terror attacks in the Delhi-NCR belt. These individuals include Anas, Mohit, Deepak, Arif, Karanveer Singh, Jatan, and Sabir.

Giving details, special cell DCP Nara Chaitanya said Shahzad Bhatti, a Pakistani gangster and terrorist, together with his associate Ajmal Gujjar, ran this module. The accused had reportedly come in touch with these Pakistan-based handlers since November 2025, investigators added.

The cops seized five advanced semi-automatic pistols, 41 live bullets, seven mobile phones, and a Scorpio from the accused's possession. Forensic analysis of the digital contents on the seized mobile phones showed several conversations, voice memos, and other data indicating that this group was working for both Bhatti and Gujjar. In addition to this, many bank accounts used for channelling money from their illicit trade of weapons and narcotics were frozen.