Delhi Police Bust International Cybercrime Gang In Rs 14.84 Crore Digital Arrest Scam

New Delhi: The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police claimed to have busted an international cybercrime gang that defrauded an elderly couple of approximately Rs 14.84 crore through a “digital arrest” scam.

Officials said that eight members of this organised cyber fraud network had been arrested in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha. The investigation revealed that the gang was operating from Cambodia and Nepal, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vineet Kumar stated that the 77-year-old victim received a call on December 24 from a person claiming to be an officer from an investigative agency, who said that a SIM card registered in her name had been used in a money laundering case. “She was then connected to a WhatsApp video call, where the accused, posing as fake CBI and police officers, showed her a fake arrest warrant. The victim and her husband were kept on continuous video calls, intimidated, and threatened not to contact anyone,” Kumar said.

The accused created mental pressure by staging fake court proceedings, setting up a fake CBI office, and presenting a person as a lawyer, per officials.

The victims were told that to avoid arrest, they had to transfer all their money to an “RBI verification account,” and the money would be returned after the investigation. Under fear and pressure, the elderly couple transferred a total of Rs 14.84 crore in eight transactions, including their fixed deposits and share investments.