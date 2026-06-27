ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Bust High-Tech Mobile Theft Syndicate, Recover 325 Phones Worth Rs 1 Crore

New Delhi: The Special Staff of the Delhi Police's Rohini district has busted an interstate and international syndicate that smuggled expensive stolen and snatched mobile phones from Delhi and neighbouring areas to Bangladesh and Nepal, officials said on Saturday.

Police have arrested 10 accused persons and recovered 325 mobile phones worth nearly Rs 1 crore. Investigations revealed that the gang had smuggled 10,000 to 12,000 stolen mobile phones across India's borders over the past year.

According to the police, a special investigation was launched due to the rising number of mobile phone thefts and low recovery rates in the Rohini district. The investigators analysed dossier files of nearly 200 criminals, records of hundreds of suspects, digital data, technical surveillance inputs, human intelligence, and courier records.

The breakthrough came after investigators traced a courier receipt, which led them to the entire network.

Police said the gang first collected stolen and snatched mobile phones from different parts of Delhi. The devices were then sorted and packed at a rented flat in Rohini's Avantika area, which was being used as a warehouse.