Delhi Police Bust High-Tech Mobile Theft Syndicate, Recover 325 Phones Worth Rs 1 Crore
The breakthrough came after investigators traced a courier receipt, which led them to the entire network.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Special Staff of the Delhi Police's Rohini district has busted an interstate and international syndicate that smuggled expensive stolen and snatched mobile phones from Delhi and neighbouring areas to Bangladesh and Nepal, officials said on Saturday.
Police have arrested 10 accused persons and recovered 325 mobile phones worth nearly Rs 1 crore. Investigations revealed that the gang had smuggled 10,000 to 12,000 stolen mobile phones across India's borders over the past year.
According to the police, a special investigation was launched due to the rising number of mobile phone thefts and low recovery rates in the Rohini district. The investigators analysed dossier files of nearly 200 criminals, records of hundreds of suspects, digital data, technical surveillance inputs, human intelligence, and courier records.
The breakthrough came after investigators traced a courier receipt, which led them to the entire network.
Police said the gang first collected stolen and snatched mobile phones from different parts of Delhi. The devices were then sorted and packed at a rented flat in Rohini's Avantika area, which was being used as a warehouse.
The phones were subsequently sent through courier services to Kolkata, Malda, and Murshidabad, from where they were illegally smuggled into Bangladesh. A separate network was also operating through Uttar Pradesh to transport stolen phones to Nepal.
In a series of operations, police recovered 101, 100 and 124 mobile phones in three separate phases. Those arrested include individuals involved in collecting stolen phones, operating the warehouse, managing courier services, and handling the supply chain. During the investigation, police also found digital evidence linking the syndicate to a suspected receiver based in Bangladesh.
Shashank Jaiswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), said that nearly 150 of the 325 recovered phones have already been linked to various theft, snatching, and robbery cases in Delhi.
Verification of the remaining mobile phones is underway, and they will be returned to their rightful owners after the completion of legal formalities.
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