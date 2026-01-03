Delhi Police Bust Rs 180 Cr Cyber Fraud Network Operating Via Shell Firms, Arrest Two
Operation Cy-Hawk reveals 176 cases of cyber fraud linked to gang, which used fake companies and mule bank accounts to launder the money.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major crackdown against organised cybercrime, Delhi Police on Saturday busted a large cyber fraud network operating through shell companies.
Under Operation Cy-Hawk, the Cyber Police Station of New Delhi district arrested two key accused linked to this gang, who were circulating the proceeds of cyber fraud across the country through fake companies and mule bank accounts. Police investigation has revealed links to 176 cases of cyber fraud, involving approximately Rs 180 crore.
According to DCP New Delhi Devesh Kumar Mahla, Delhi Police launched Operation Cy-Hawk with the objective of striking at the root of organised cybercrime. The aim of the operation was to dismantle networks involved in collecting, transferring, and concealing money earned through cyber fraud.
During this operation, several suspicious bank transactions came to light in the New Delhi district itself. Further investigation revealed an IDFC Bank account where money from cyber fraud was regularly deposited. This account was opened in the name of a private company, but the nature of the transactions made it clear that it was being used as a mule account.
After investigating the complaints filed in the case, an FIR was registered at the Cyber Police Station, and a thorough investigation launched, which revealed that the accused had not just created one, but around 20 fake companies to launder the money from cyber fraud in multiple layers.
Police investigation revealed that the money from cyber fraud committed in different states of the country was transferred through these shell companies, making it difficult to trace the original source and the ultimate beneficiary.
Analysis of data from the NCRP portal shows that there are 176 cyber fraud cases linked to these accounts, with a total amount estimated at approximately Rs 180 crore.
DCP Mahla said that the investigation also revealed that one individual was used as a front to open accounts in the names of the companies, while the entire network was being operated by others. Two accused, Sushil Chawla and Rajesh Kumar, have been arrested for non-cooperation with the investigation, and for allegedly tampering with evidence. Mobile phones and laptops were recovered from both.
The police are now sending the recovered electronic devices and bank account data to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre for matching with other cases registered across the country. Delhi Police stated that the search for the other suspects connected to this network, is ongoing, and further action will be taken against this large cyber fraud syndicate.
