ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Bust Rs 180 Cr Cyber Fraud Network Operating Via Shell Firms, Arrest Two

New Delhi: In a major crackdown against organised cybercrime, Delhi Police on Saturday busted a large cyber fraud network operating through shell companies.

Under Operation Cy-Hawk, the Cyber ​​Police Station of New Delhi district arrested two key accused linked to this gang, who were circulating the proceeds of cyber fraud across the country through fake companies and mule bank accounts. Police investigation has revealed links to 176 cases of cyber fraud, involving approximately Rs 180 crore.

According to DCP New Delhi Devesh Kumar Mahla, Delhi Police launched Operation Cy-Hawk with the objective of striking at the root of organised cybercrime. The aim of the operation was to dismantle networks involved in collecting, transferring, and concealing money earned through cyber fraud.

During this operation, several suspicious bank transactions came to light in the New Delhi district itself. Further investigation revealed an IDFC Bank account where money from cyber fraud was regularly deposited. This account was opened in the name of a private company, but the nature of the transactions made it clear that it was being used as a mule account.

After investigating the complaints filed in the case, an FIR was registered at the Cyber ​​Police Station, and a thorough investigation launched, which revealed that the accused had not just created one, but around 20 fake companies to launder the money from cyber fraud in multiple layers.