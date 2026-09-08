ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Bins Claims Of Network Jammers At Satya Niketan Rescue Site

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday rejected claims that mobile phone jammers had been deployed at the Satya Niketan building collapse rescue site, saying networks are fully operational and rescue agencies were communicating through mobile phones without any disruption.

In a post on X, the police described the claims about jammers as "completely false" and said personnel of the Delhi Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire department were coordinating seamlessly through mobile communication.