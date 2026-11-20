ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Bans Drone Operations, Laser Lights Around IGI Airport For 60 Days Over Aviation Safety Concerns

New Delhi: Delhi Police has imposed a 60-day ban on the operation of drones, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), paragliders, hang-gliders and aero-models in the jurisdiction of Palam Sub-Division around the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, citing aviation safety concerns and potential terrorist threats.

In a separate order, police have also prohibited in and around the jurisdiction of the airport the use of laser beams at farmhouses, banquet halls, hotels, restaurants, buildings and other venues in the area during celebrations, events or otherwise.

According to the orders issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Palam Sub-Division, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at IGI Airport had reported incidents of pilots being distracted by laser beams, particularly while landing aircraft. Police stated that the use of laser beams could pose a serious threat to the safety of aircraft, passengers and crew members.

The restrictions have come into effect from November 18, 2026, and will remain in force until January 16, 2027, both days inclusive. The orders have been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. Any violation will invite legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).