ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Arrives At Dipke's Residence, Ahead of CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' March

Abhijeet Dipke has called for a 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest at Connaught Place's Central Park, scheduled for 5 PM today.

delhi police reach dipke residence
Police arrives at CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke residence in Delhi on Friday, October 16, 2026 (PTI Screengrab)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 16, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: More than 20 Delhi Police personnel turned up at the residence of Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke here and served him a notice barring him from holding a protest in Connaught Place on Friday, hours before the march is scheduled to begin, according to officials.

The CJP's protest, 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march, is proposed to be held at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 PM.

More than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel and 220 companies (one company comprises 100 personnel) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed in the New Delhi area to prevent any law and order situation.

Police have not granted permission for the march, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which bar mass gatherings in Connaught Place and adjoining areas.

They have offered to facilitate a select group of protesters to wave the national flag at an alternative location. The New Delhi Municipal Council has said Central Park will remain closed to the public on Friday and Saturday for administrative reasons.

Also Read

  1. Delhi Central Park Shut Today For CJP March? Police Warn Of Legal Action Over Violation Of Prohibitory Orders
  2. Ready To Go To Jail For Waving Flag, Says Dipke As NDMC Closes Connaught Place Central Park Ahead Of CJP Protest

TAGGED:

DELHI POLICE
CJP PROTEST
LEHRA DO TIRANGA MARCH
DELHI POLICE REACH DIPKE RESIDENCE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.