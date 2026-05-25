ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Arrests Man In Hiding, Solves Jharkhand Murder

New Delhi: The Delhi Crime Branch on Monday solved a kidnapping and murder case that occurred in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, arresting one accused who had been hiding in the national capital. The arrested individual was identified as Sukhdev Murmu, alias 'Tala'.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch apprehended him in the Yamuna Bazar area and subsequently handed him over to the Jharkhand Police on transit remand.

According to the police, a missing person report regarding Champai Marandi was registered on May 21 within the jurisdiction of the Borio Police Station in Sahibganj, Jharkhand. During the investigation, his body was recovered from a forest, following which sections pertaining to murder were added to the case.

The investigation revealed that prior to the killing, the victim had a drinking session with the accused individuals. A dispute arose over a trivial matter, and the accused strangled the victim to death. After committing the crime, they hid the body in the forest in an attempt to destroy evidence.