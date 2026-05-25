Delhi Police Arrests Man In Hiding, Solves Jharkhand Murder
Crime Branch apprehended Sukhdev Murmu in the Yamuna Bazar area and handed him over to Jharkhand Police on transit remand.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Crime Branch on Monday solved a kidnapping and murder case that occurred in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, arresting one accused who had been hiding in the national capital. The arrested individual was identified as Sukhdev Murmu, alias 'Tala'.
The Delhi Police Crime Branch apprehended him in the Yamuna Bazar area and subsequently handed him over to the Jharkhand Police on transit remand.
According to the police, a missing person report regarding Champai Marandi was registered on May 21 within the jurisdiction of the Borio Police Station in Sahibganj, Jharkhand. During the investigation, his body was recovered from a forest, following which sections pertaining to murder were added to the case.
The investigation revealed that prior to the killing, the victim had a drinking session with the accused individuals. A dispute arose over a trivial matter, and the accused strangled the victim to death. After committing the crime, they hid the body in the forest in an attempt to destroy evidence.
The Delhi Crime Branch received intelligence indicating that Sukhdev Murmu was hiding in the Yamuna Bazar area of Delhi. A team led by Inspector Vinay Kumar laid a trap near the Hanuman Temple and arrested the accused.
During interrogation, the accused confessed that on May 12, he was drinking alcohol with his associates Babuji Marandi, Mangal Tudu, and the victim, Champai Marandi. As the altercation escalated, his associates strangled Champai, and Murmu assisted in the murder.
The police said Murmu is a native of Sahibganj district and works as a farm labourer. One of the co-accused is reportedly the victim's brother.
DCP (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that the operation was executed through coordination between the Crime Branch and the Jharkhand Police. The accused had fled the scene after the murder and was hiding in Delhi. However, based on technical surveillance and information provided by informants, he was apprehended. The search for the other absconding accused individuals involved in this case is currently underway.
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