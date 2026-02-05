ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui In Forgery Case

Al Falah University founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui (centre) at the Enforcement Directorate headquarters in a PMLA case amid the Red Fort blast probe, in New Delhi, Monday, December 1, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah University, following two FIRs registered on a complaint by the University Grants Commission (UGC) after the Delhi Blast, an official said on Thursday.

The action came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initiated proceedings in the matter. The Crime Branch registered the cases over alleged irregularities and forgery related to the functioning of the private university after the blast near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025.

The university, as per the ED probe, hired the doctors involved in the blast, including those with known past dismissals for anti-national activities, without police verification or proper scrutiny.

Siddiqui was produced before a local court in Delhi, which granted four days of police custody for further questioning, the official said. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed the charge sheet against Siddique and Al Falah Charitable Trust in an alleged money-laundering case on January 16.

On January 31, a Delhi Saket Court listed the hearing of arguments for consideration of the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui to February 13.