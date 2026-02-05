Delhi Police Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui In Forgery Case
Siddiqui was produced before a local court, which granted four days of police custody for further questioning.
New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah University, following two FIRs registered on a complaint by the University Grants Commission (UGC) after the Delhi Blast, an official said on Thursday.
The action came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initiated proceedings in the matter. The Crime Branch registered the cases over alleged irregularities and forgery related to the functioning of the private university after the blast near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025.
The university, as per the ED probe, hired the doctors involved in the blast, including those with known past dismissals for anti-national activities, without police verification or proper scrutiny.
Siddiqui was produced before a local court in Delhi, which granted four days of police custody for further questioning, the official said. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed the charge sheet against Siddique and Al Falah Charitable Trust in an alleged money-laundering case on January 16.
On January 31, a Delhi Saket Court listed the hearing of arguments for consideration of the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui to February 13.
Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan listed the matter for consideration after hearing submissions of counsel for Siddiqui, who sought time for scrutiny of documents filed alongwith the charge sheet.
According to the agency, the investigation was initiated on the basis of two FIRs registered by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. The FIRs alleged that the university had falsely claimed accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
The ED has informed the court that it has provisionally attached assets as part of its probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Notably, investigations into the Red Fort car blast--which resulted in 15 deaths--revealed extensive links to Al-Falah University and its parent body, the Al-Falah Charitable Trust.
The driver of the explosive-laden car was identified via DNA as Dr Umar un Nabi, an Assistant Professor in General Medicine at Al-Falah University. Several other university staff members, including Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Saeed, were arrested for alleged roles in a "white-collar" terror module.
