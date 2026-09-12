ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Arrests 3 Over Pro-Khalistan Graffiti At Singhu Border

New Delhi: Three men have been arrested from Punjab for allegedly writing objectionable slogans and painting pro-Khalistan graffiti at the Singhu border here on the directions of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, police said on Saturday.

The slogans and graffiti were found on walls at the Singhu border on September 6, following which the Special Cell registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

According to police sources, Pannun, the chief of the banned pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), had also claimed responsibility for the incident in a post on X. The accused have been identified as Preetpal, Harminder Singh and Sheeshpal. They were arrested from Faridkot in Punjab after investigators analysed CCTV footage from the Singhu border and traced their movements, the sources said.