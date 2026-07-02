ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Interstate Terror Module; Three Held From Punjab, One From Delhi

While three of the accused were arrested in Punjab, one was nabbed from Delhi. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Special Cell has busted an interstate terror and illegal arms smuggling network linked to Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, and arrested four persons in this connection.

While three of the accused were arrested in Punjab, one was apprehended in Delhi.

According to the police, the accused were preparing to execute a terror strike in Delhi and were acting on the instructions of Shahzad Bhatti, an ISI handler based in Pakistan.

Special Cell DCP Praveer Kumar Tripathi said a team led by inspectors Satish Rana and Ashok carried out the operation under the supervision of ACP Vivek Kumar Tyagi.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway.

The Special Cell had received intelligence input indicating that Pakistan-based ISI handler Shahzad Bhatti and his associates were conspiring to carry out a major terror incident in the Delhi-NCR region.

Youths from Punjab had been recruited for this purpose. The accused maintained contact with the Pakistani handlers using foreign mobile numbers to evade surveillance by security agencies.

Acting on intelligence input, raids were conducted at several locations across Delhi and Punjab.

Suspects were identified and arrested with the help of technical analysis and an informant network.

The first to be arrested was Shubhdip Singh, alias Vishal (23), from Majitha Road in Amritsar, Punjab.

A semi-automatic pistol, five live cartridges, and two mobile phones were seized from his possession.

During interrogation, Shubhdip revealed that he resided in the Tarn Taran area near the Pakistan border and used to receive consignments of weapons and narcotics sent from Pakistan via drones.

He maintained contact with ISI handlers and drone operators using foreign phone numbers.

Shubhdip hails from the Tarn Taran district of Punjab. He lives nearly three kilometres from the Pakistan border.

He has previously been arrested by the Punjab Police in a case under the NDPS Act.