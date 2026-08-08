IAF Wing Commander Arrested For Leaking Classified Defence Information
The Air Force officer has been booked under the Official Secrets Act for sharing confidential documents and information related to national defence.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 11:31 AM IST
New Delhi: A Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell for allegedly leaking sensitive national defence-related information.
The officer has been booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act and is currently in judicial custody, as investigators examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged leak and the network that may have been involved.
Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested an Indian Air Force Wing Commander for allegedly leaking classified defence documents. The officer was honey-trapped by a woman on social media, who sought sensitive military information. He reportedly installed a suspicious app on a… pic.twitter.com/FlIVhW1MUd— IANS (@ians_india) August 8, 2026
According to the police, the arrest pointed to a larger espionage network aimed at collecting strategic military Intelligence.
Claiming that the Wing Commander allegedly became the target of a "honey trap" operation carried out by Pakistani Intelligence operatives, the police said that the arrested officer allegedly installed data-stealing software on the mobile phone of a colleague, with the intention of controlling the device.
Delhi police said the Wing Commander was arrested on the night of May 31 after the Intelligence wing of the IAF provided Delhi Police with specific inputs related to the case. Though the arrest was made in May, the police disclosed it only recently.
"Initially, he was taken into police custody after his arrest. He was later sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail. He has been booked under the provisions of the Official Secrets Act for sharing classified information and confidential documents related to national defence," the police said.
According to the police investigation so far, the officer was approached by a woman via social media. The two subsequently began communicating regularly, including through video calls.
Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested an Indian Air Force Wing Commander for allegedly leaking classified defence documents. The officer was honey-trapped by a woman on social media, who sought sensitive military information. He reportedly installed a suspicious app on a… pic.twitter.com/FlIVhW1MUd— IANS (@ians_india) August 8, 2026
Investigators suspect that the woman gradually gained the officer's confidence before asking him to share photographs, videos and information concerning the movement and deployment of military units.
During the investigation, police said, it emerged that the officer had allegedly transmitted "crucial documents and data" to the woman through digital communication platforms.
After obtaining details from him, he was asked to install a particular app on his colleague's phone, which is typically a form of targeted spyware or remote-access malware designed to steal device data, track locations, or intercept communications," the Delhi police said.
Investigating agencies suspect that the woman who contacted the officer via social media may have links to handlers based in Pakistan. However, the investigation into the entire network and the alleged espionage activities is ongoing.
The Delhi Police has registered a case under the Official Secrets Act. The Special Cell is now working to determine the extent of the sensitive information shared by the accused officer and to identify others involved in this network.
According to the police, the investigation covers the officer's social media contacts, mobile devices, and activities related to the suspicious app. Security agencies are treating the matter seriously and are also probing potential foreign connections.
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