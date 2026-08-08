ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF Wing Commander Arrested For Leaking Classified Defence Information

New Delhi: A Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell for allegedly leaking sensitive national defence-related information.

The officer has been booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act and is currently in judicial custody, as investigators examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged leak and the network that may have been involved.

According to the police, the arrest pointed to a larger espionage network aimed at collecting strategic military Intelligence.

Claiming that the Wing Commander allegedly became the target of a "honey trap" operation carried out by Pakistani Intelligence operatives, the police said that the arrested officer allegedly installed data-stealing software on the mobile phone of a colleague, with the intention of controlling the device.

Delhi police said the Wing Commander was arrested on the night of May 31 after the Intelligence wing of the IAF provided Delhi Police with specific inputs related to the case. Though the arrest was made in May, the police disclosed it only recently.

"Initially, he was taken into police custody after his arrest. He was later sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail. He has been booked under the provisions of the Official Secrets Act for sharing classified information and confidential documents related to national defence," the police said.