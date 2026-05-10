ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Arrest ISI-Backed Terror Module Operative With Rs 2 Lakh Bounty In South Delhi

New Delhi: The crime branch of the Delhi Police said it has achieved a breakthrough with the arrest of a high-profile accused identified as Praveen Kumar, alias 'Tittu.' Kumar is a close associate of notorious South Delhi gangster Rohit Chaudhary.

The accused carried a bounty of ₹2 lakh on his head and was held with an Italian-made semi-automatic pistol and five live cartridges in his possession. Crime branch DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that this action is part of an ongoing investigation into a sophisticated network linked to Shahbaz Ansari, which authorities claim enjoys the strategic backing of Pakistan’s ISI.

The seriousness of the activities carried out by the module has prompted the police to invoke certain sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). As of now, the operation has yielded the arrest of 14 people and the seizure of 25 advanced weapons sourced from abroad, along with 221 live rounds.