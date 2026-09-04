ETV Bharat / bharat

After Being Detained For Social Media Posts, Former Bureaucrat Alleges Delhi Police Not Providing FIR Copy

Joshi (inset) visited Delhi Police Headquarters and submitted a written application through his lawyers about not being provided a copy of the FIR ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A fresh controversy has arisen regarding a case involving Ashish Joshi, a former bureaucrat and an officer of the 1992 batch of the Indian Posts and Telecommunications Accounts and Finance Service (IP&TAFS). Following hours of questioning by the Delhi Police Special Cell, Joshi alleged that neither he nor his lawyers have been provided with a copy of the FIR registered against him.

He visited the Delhi Police Headquarters and submitted a written application through his lawyers regarding this matter. The Delhi Police maintain that since he was merely questioned rather than arrested in connection with the social media posts, there was no need to provide a copy of the FIR at this preliminary stage.

Details Of The Case

Joshi was stopped by two Delhi Police officers on Wednesday morning as he was leaving Nehru Park. Joshi claims he was briefly shown only the first page of the FIR, which referenced a post made on the social media platform 'X' on August 26, concerning the recently concluded Assembly elections in West Bengal and a 'Nuremberg-style trial'.

The police registered a case against him under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) — which pertains to intentionally causing provocation with the intent to incite a riot. On Thursday, Joshi visited the police headquarters with a letter from his lawyers to formally request a copy of the FIR, but was unable to obtain it.