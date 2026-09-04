After Being Detained For Social Media Posts, Former Bureaucrat Alleges Delhi Police Not Providing FIR Copy
On Wednesday, retired Posts and Telecom officer Ashish Joshi was questioned for hours, over 'X' posts referencing West Bengal Assembly polls and a 'Nuremberg-style trial'.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
New Delhi: A fresh controversy has arisen regarding a case involving Ashish Joshi, a former bureaucrat and an officer of the 1992 batch of the Indian Posts and Telecommunications Accounts and Finance Service (IP&TAFS). Following hours of questioning by the Delhi Police Special Cell, Joshi alleged that neither he nor his lawyers have been provided with a copy of the FIR registered against him.
He visited the Delhi Police Headquarters and submitted a written application through his lawyers regarding this matter. The Delhi Police maintain that since he was merely questioned rather than arrested in connection with the social media posts, there was no need to provide a copy of the FIR at this preliminary stage.
Details Of The Case
Joshi was stopped by two Delhi Police officers on Wednesday morning as he was leaving Nehru Park. Joshi claims he was briefly shown only the first page of the FIR, which referenced a post made on the social media platform 'X' on August 26, concerning the recently concluded Assembly elections in West Bengal and a 'Nuremberg-style trial'.
The police registered a case against him under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) — which pertains to intentionally causing provocation with the intent to incite a riot. On Thursday, Joshi visited the police headquarters with a letter from his lawyers to formally request a copy of the FIR, but was unable to obtain it.
The Social Media Posts & The Nuremberg Reference
The Delhi Police Special Cell has subjected Ashish Joshi to extensive questioning regarding several of his social media posts. These primarily include posts made on August 13, concerning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and related matters, as well as posts calling for a 'Nuremberg-style trial' (after the military tribunals following World War II). The police are attempting to ascertain the intent and context behind these posts.
Joshi had expressed his displeasure in a post on X after not being permitted to inform his family and friends during the interrogation. He wrote that notifying the family during detention or questioning is a legal obligation, not a matter of optional courtesy. He claimed he was allowed to make only one phone call at 6.38 pm, leaving his entire family and friends in a state of extreme panic throughout the day. He had also tagged Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar in the post.
Dismissing these allegations, Delhi Police clarified that all legal provisions were strictly adhered to during the interrogation. The police stated that Joshi had arrived at the Special Cell's New Friends Colony office in his own vehicle upon his own request and was escorted home safely and cordially after the questioning.
Furthermore, they claimed Joshi and his wife had been fully informed about the interrogation and the registration of the FIR on Wednesday itself. A legal and administrative standoff between the police and the former officer continues in this matter.
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