Delhi Police Alleges Digital Conspiracy Behind Jantar Mantar Violence; Issues Notices To Meta, Google And X
Police claim thousands of fake profiles amplified inflammatory content before the protest, while investigators examine funding, organisers and suspected foreign links | Dhananjay Verma reports.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
New Delhi: A deep and well-planned digital conspiracy has allegedly been uncovered behind the violence that erupted during a recent protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
According to Delhi Police, a two-week technical investigation conducted by its Cyber Cell and forensic teams found that an artificial narrative was systematically created on social media to turn the protest violent.
The alleged campaign relied heavily on thousands of fake social media profiles and foreign bot networks.
Coordinated Misinformation Spread Between July 20 And 23
Delhi Police said that between July 20 and July 23, a flood of objectionable reels, provocative videos and controversial statements was circulated across various social media platforms. Investigators claim the content was not shared organically but was amplified through bot networks that manipulated platform algorithms to maximise its reach.
Police said the rapid spread of the misleading and inflammatory content fuelled aggression among protesters, leading to four days of violence at Jantar Mantar, Janpath, Tolstoy Marg and Parliament Street.
During the unrest, miscreants allegedly pelted stones at police personnel deployed for law and order duties as well as media persons covering the protests.
Notices Issued To Meta, Google And X
To trace the alleged digital conspiracy, Delhi Police's Cyber Cell has issued formal notices to Meta (Facebook and Instagram), Google and X.
Police have sought:
- Server logs and IP addresses linked to fake profiles and bot accounts.
- Login history and real locations from where the accounts were accessed.
- Details of any central tool or server used to automate the operation of thousands of accounts.
- Ownership information of the suspicious accounts and the individuals managing them.
Possible Link With Operation Sindoor-Era Pakistani Handles
Investigators said one of the most significant findings is the suspected connection with cross-border social media accounts. According to Delhi Police, nearly 480 Pakistani social media handles that were previously found spreading anti-India and inflammatory content during Operation Sindoor were also active during this campaign.
Police are examining whether foreign agencies or anti-social elements were involved in attempts to disturb public order in India.
Following the findings, Delhi Police is preparing to question senior CJP office-bearers. According to police headquarters, notices are likely to be issued to CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, spokesperson Saurav Das, activist Ashutosh Ranka and other key leaders after legal consultation.
Investigators have also identified 2,873 individuals who allegedly participated in the protest and have previous criminal records.
Forensic experts are analysing who financed the alleged digital campaign and how resources were mobilised to gather crowds. Police officials maintain that the violence was not a spontaneous public outburst but the result of a carefully orchestrated plan.
Investigators are now examining financial transactions and call detail records to identify the alleged masterminds behind both the online campaign and the ground operation.
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