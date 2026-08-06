ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Alleges Digital Conspiracy Behind Jantar Mantar Violence; Issues Notices To Meta, Google And X

New Delhi: A deep and well-planned digital conspiracy has allegedly been uncovered behind the violence that erupted during a recent protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

According to Delhi Police, a two-week technical investigation conducted by its Cyber Cell and forensic teams found that an artificial narrative was systematically created on social media to turn the protest violent.

The alleged campaign relied heavily on thousands of fake social media profiles and foreign bot networks.

Coordinated Misinformation Spread Between July 20 And 23

Delhi Police said that between July 20 and July 23, a flood of objectionable reels, provocative videos and controversial statements was circulated across various social media platforms. Investigators claim the content was not shared organically but was amplified through bot networks that manipulated platform algorithms to maximise its reach.

Police said the rapid spread of the misleading and inflammatory content fuelled aggression among protesters, leading to four days of violence at Jantar Mantar, Janpath, Tolstoy Marg and Parliament Street.

During the unrest, miscreants allegedly pelted stones at police personnel deployed for law and order duties as well as media persons covering the protests.

Notices Issued To Meta, Google And X

To trace the alleged digital conspiracy, Delhi Police's Cyber Cell has issued formal notices to Meta (Facebook and Instagram), Google and X.