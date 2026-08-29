ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi, Northen States Plan 6-Month-Long Information, Education & Communication Campaign Against Air Pollution

New Delhi: To combat air pollution in North India this coming winter, Delhi and other neighbouring states have planned a detailed six-month information, education and communication (IEC) campaign, which would formally start from September.

Emphasising collaborative approach involving all stakeholders, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) had earlier asked the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana to make comprehensive IEC action plans in this regard.

Complying with the CAQM's directive, Delhi and other northern states have submitted their respective IEC plans. The proposed plans offer a systematic framework for focused awareness, stakeholder involvement, and outreach initiatives across different sectors.

The staggered campaign will focus on industrial pollution, construction and demolition dust, biomass and crop-residue burning, and vehicular emissions, with State Pollution Control Boards and other concerned departments involving stakeholders in the outreach drive.

Notably, in North India, air pollution is a major issue. There are several factors contributing to it, like stubble burning, industrial pollution and vehicular emissions, among others. This ultimately poses health risks to the people.

IEC action plans

Delhi

According to the recent IEC action plans furnished to the CAQM by the Delhi government, a copy of which was uploaded on the Commission's website, orientation and sensitisation workshops will be conducted in coordination with the Industries Department and industrial associations, under the aegis of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on industrial pollution.

Areas/industries will be divided in clusters, and workshops will be planned on rotation basis to ensure that all industries are covered at least once till December, starting September 5. The focus would be on compliance of emission norms, use of approved fuel, installation of Online Continous Emission Monitoring System (OCEMS) and Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs).

On awareness relating to construction and demolition (C&D) waste, workshops focusing on dust mitigation norms, its disposal, handling and transportation will be organised. At least one one workshop/coordination meeting/on site demonstration/community meetings will be held every month.

This would be organised by DPCC, the Environment Department, and construction agencies like the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

It also include engagement with citizens through different channels like social media, brochures, pamphlets, radio jingles, and community level programmes with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs).

At least least one programme/camp/training/workshop at Gram Panchayat or District level, focusing on stubble burning and associated public health impacts; and crop residue management techniques, is scheduled to be held from September to November.

Punjab