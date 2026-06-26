Delhi Opens First Women's Police Station, Marking New Step Towards Gender-Sensitive Policing
The new police station will exclusively handle cases involving women and children while providing specialised investigation, counselling and victim support. Reports Ankita Kumari
Published : June 26, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST|
Updated : June 26, 2026 at 9:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi has inaugurated its first full-fledged women's police station, a pilot initiative aimed at providing a safer, more accessible and women-friendly environment for survivors of gender-based violence to report crimes and seek justice.
Located in North Delhi, the new police station will exclusively handle cases involving women and children. The all-women police station is expected to improve access to justice through specialised investigation, counselling and victim support while encouraging more women to report offences without fear or hesitation.
Although Delhi already has Crime Against Women (CAW) Cells and Pink Booths, this is the first dedicated women's police station in the national capital. The facility was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on June 19.
The concept of women-only police stations is not new in India. The country's first such police station was established in Kozhikode, Kerala, in October 1973. The National Police Commission, in its 1977 recommendations, also advocated specialised units to deal with crimes against women. Since then, several states, including Tamil Nadu, have expanded the model.
Delhi's first women's police station has been launched nearly five decades after the concept was introduced in the country.
The initiative comes against the backdrop of continuing concerns over crimes against women.
According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data cited by officials, 4,41,534 cases of crimes against women were registered across India in 2024. Delhi alone recorded 13,396 such cases during the year, including 1,058 rape cases, underscoring the need for stronger institutional support, faster investigations and improved victim assistance.
Focus on Support, Counselling and Investigation
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jamuna Thapa said the station's objective extends beyond registering cases.
"Our goal is not only to investigate complaints but also to provide assistance and justice. Those who are uncomfortable visiting the police station can also submit complaints online through the Deputy Commissioner's office, which will forward them to us. We want to act as a bridge between citizens and the police," she said.
Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Lakshmi Singh said the police station has been designed to provide a safe and supportive environment where women can report domestic violence, harassment and other offences without hesitation.
"We have counselling centres, where domestic disputes and matrimonial issues are first addressed through counselling and mediation wherever appropriate, while criminal complaints are investigated promptly," Lakshmi Singh said.
"Police also plans to conduct outreach programmes in universities, including the University of Delhi, as well as in collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to spread awareness about women's legal rights," she added.
"We have a workforce comprising around 60% women personnel and 40% men, noting that male officers would continue to play an important role whenever operational support or urgent intervention is required," she concluded.
Why the Pink Colour?
Officials said the station's distinctive pink colour was chosen because it is widely associated with care, empathy and sensitivity, helping create a welcoming environment for women approaching the police for assistance.
Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi welcomed the initiative, saying it could encourage more women to report crimes and assert their rights. However, she emphasised that its success would depend on adequate staffing, trained investigators, counsellors, social workers and seamless coordination with other police stations.
Kiran Bedi, India's first IPS officer, also stressed the need for support services such as short-stay homes, women's hostels, children's facilities and comprehensive medical and mental health care for survivors, depending on the nature of each case.
She suggested that similar police stations should eventually be established across every zone of Delhi and that the pilot project should undergo regular independent audits to assess its effectiveness and identify areas for improvement.
Public Response
Public reaction to the initiative has been mixed. Gazala, a homemaker from Sadar Bazaar who visited the station to lodge a complaint against her in-laws, said the police personnel listened patiently and treated her respectfully. "I came with my children, and there is a separate space for them. It made the process much easier," she said.
Another complainant, Priti, also a homemaker, expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of her case, alleging that officials appeared biased towards her in-laws. She said she would approach the court if her grievance was not resolved.
Abdul Rehman, a Delhi resident, welcomed the initiative, saying the dedicated police station was a positive step and expressing hope that complaints would continue to be handled efficiently.
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