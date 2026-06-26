ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Opens First Women's Police Station, Marking New Step Towards Gender-Sensitive Policing

New Delhi: Delhi has inaugurated its first full-fledged women's police station, a pilot initiative aimed at providing a safer, more accessible and women-friendly environment for survivors of gender-based violence to report crimes and seek justice.

Located in North Delhi, the new police station will exclusively handle cases involving women and children. The all-women police station is expected to improve access to justice through specialised investigation, counselling and victim support while encouraging more women to report offences without fear or hesitation.

Although Delhi already has Crime Against Women (CAW) Cells and Pink Booths, this is the first dedicated women's police station in the national capital. The facility was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on June 19.

The concept of women-only police stations is not new in India. The country's first such police station was established in Kozhikode, Kerala, in October 1973. The National Police Commission, in its 1977 recommendations, also advocated specialised units to deal with crimes against women. Since then, several states, including Tamil Nadu, have expanded the model.

The team Delhi's first women's police station (ETV Bharat)

Delhi's first women's police station has been launched nearly five decades after the concept was introduced in the country.

The initiative comes against the backdrop of continuing concerns over crimes against women.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data cited by officials, 4,41,534 cases of crimes against women were registered across India in 2024. Delhi alone recorded 13,396 such cases during the year, including 1,058 rape cases, underscoring the need for stronger institutional support, faster investigations and improved victim assistance.

Focus on Support, Counselling and Investigation

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jamuna Thapa said the station's objective extends beyond registering cases.

"Our goal is not only to investigate complaints but also to provide assistance and justice. Those who are uncomfortable visiting the police station can also submit complaints online through the Deputy Commissioner's office, which will forward them to us. We want to act as a bridge between citizens and the police," she said.