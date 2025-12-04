ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi On High Alert: SWAT Teams, Snipers Deployed For Russian President Putin Visit

File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travel in the same car to the venue of their bilateral meeting in Tianjin, China ( AFP )

New Delhi: The national capital is on high alert on Thursday, as a multi-layered security grid has been enforced for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is landing in Delhi in the evening for his two-day visit to India.

The exact location of his stay remains undisclosed due to strict security norms, police said.

Senior police officers said that from Putin's arrival to his departure, every movement will be tracked by multiple security units operating jointly.

"Minute-to-minute coordination is underway, and all concerned agencies have been instructed to maintain maximum vigilance throughout. Over 5,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain strict vigil," the officer said.

Top-ranking Delhi Police officers are supervising route security, traffic arrangements and area sanitisation around locations likely to feature in the Russian president's schedule.