Delhi On High Alert Ahead Of Republic Day, Government Issues Security Advisory

Barricades and checkpoints are installed as part of heightened security measures for Republic Day. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Authorities have issued a high alert across the national capital to counter potential threats from terrorist organisations ahead of Republic Day celebrations, officials said.

A government communication was issued late on Thursday to law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders, accessed by ETV Bharat, stating that large-scale national events involving multiple agencies across the country always carry an inherent security risk.

The communication, issued by the Ministry of Defence said, “Preparations for the Republic Day parade begin in December and the celebrations culminate with the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29 each year. The evolving modus operandi of terrorists, including sneaking in and stand-off attacks, makes it imperative for all agencies to remain highly alert and security conscious to ensure smooth and safe celebrations.”

According to the advisory, heightened security arrangements will be in place along Kartavya Path from January 22 to January 29.

As part of the security protocol, offices, including South Block, Vayu Bhawan, Coast Guard Headquarters, DRDO Bhawan, Kashmir House, Sena Bhawan, the Ministry of Defence Office Complex, KG Marg and Princes Park Hotel, will close by 1 pm on January 22 and remain shut until 2 pm on January 23.

These offices will close at 1 pm on January 25 for streamlined sanitisation and security checks by agencies, and will remain shut until January 26.

Additionally, on January 27 and 28, South Block, Vayu Bhawan, Sena Bhawan, DRDO Bhawan, Coast Guard Headquarters, and Kashmir House will be vacated by noon to streamline security for the full-dress rehearsals of the Beating the Retreat ceremony and the special show at Vijay Chowk. Buildings will remain closed during this period.

A senior security official said, “Although issuing such alerts is routine, this time it carries greater significance as we recently witnessed a bomb blast near the Red Fort.”

Officials noted that this is the first time such specific warnings about tactics like sneaking in and stand-off attacks have been explicitly mentioned in security communications.