Delhi On High Alert Ahead Of Republic Day, Government Issues Security Advisory
Warns of changing terror modus operandi, orders phased closures, multi-layered security and deployment of 53 CAPF companies in the National Capital for Republic Day events.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Authorities have issued a high alert across the national capital to counter potential threats from terrorist organisations ahead of Republic Day celebrations, officials said.
A government communication was issued late on Thursday to law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders, accessed by ETV Bharat, stating that large-scale national events involving multiple agencies across the country always carry an inherent security risk.
The communication, issued by the Ministry of Defence said, “Preparations for the Republic Day parade begin in December and the celebrations culminate with the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29 each year. The evolving modus operandi of terrorists, including sneaking in and stand-off attacks, makes it imperative for all agencies to remain highly alert and security conscious to ensure smooth and safe celebrations.”
According to the advisory, heightened security arrangements will be in place along Kartavya Path from January 22 to January 29.
As part of the security protocol, offices, including South Block, Vayu Bhawan, Coast Guard Headquarters, DRDO Bhawan, Kashmir House, Sena Bhawan, the Ministry of Defence Office Complex, KG Marg and Princes Park Hotel, will close by 1 pm on January 22 and remain shut until 2 pm on January 23.
These offices will close at 1 pm on January 25 for streamlined sanitisation and security checks by agencies, and will remain shut until January 26.
Additionally, on January 27 and 28, South Block, Vayu Bhawan, Sena Bhawan, DRDO Bhawan, Coast Guard Headquarters, and Kashmir House will be vacated by noon to streamline security for the full-dress rehearsals of the Beating the Retreat ceremony and the special show at Vijay Chowk. Buildings will remain closed during this period.
A senior security official said, “Although issuing such alerts is routine, this time it carries greater significance as we recently witnessed a bomb blast near the Red Fort.”
Officials noted that this is the first time such specific warnings about tactics like sneaking in and stand-off attacks have been explicitly mentioned in security communications.
Accordingly, multi-layered security arrangements, area domination exercises, intensified checking, and close coordination between central forces and the Delhi Police have been put in place.
Security expert Brigadier (Retd) B K Khanna said the Red Fort incident revealed new operational patterns of terror groups, making the alert timely.
“We saw how the so-called ‘white colour terror module’ was activated during the Red Fort blast. It not only exposed a new modus operandi but also underlined the need for updated counter-terror strategies,” he said.
To strengthen security, personnel from the Delhi Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have been deployed in large numbers.
A senior official said the Union Home Ministry has sanctioned the deployment of 53 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in the national capital for the Republic Day period.
“These companies are being deployed in phases, in addition to the forces already positioned in Delhi,” the official added.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha on Thursday chaired a high-level security meeting with senior police officials from several states and central agencies to ensure smooth coordination.
“Officials shared intelligence inputs, anti-terror strategies, and discussed measures such as border-point checks, verification of suspicious persons and other preventive steps crucial for ensuring security during the celebrations,” an official said.
Senior police officers from Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir attended the meeting.
