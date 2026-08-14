ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi On High Alert After Bomb Threat Emails Target High Court, IGI T3, Government Offices

New Delhi: With the country set to celebrate Independence Day on August 15, security arrangements in the national capital are already at their highest level.

Against this backdrop, security agencies were thrown into a tizzy on August 14 after bomb threat emails were received by the Delhi High Court, Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) and several government offices.

Extensive searches and security checks were carried out at all the locations. No suspicious objects or explosives have been found so far, and the threats have been declared hoaxes.

The biggest concern for Delhi Police and security agencies is that the threats were not restricted to a single location.

A bomb threat email was received by the SDM office in Delhi Cantonment at around 11:18 AM, followed by a threat to Terminal 3 at IGI Airport at 11:32 AM. Jamnagar House received a similar threat around 11:40 AM, while an office in Saket received one at 11:42 AM. Threat emails were also sent to several other locations.

An email sent to the Delhi High Court mentioned a threat of a blast at 2:11 PM. The email also reportedly referred to the Red Fort being targeted and attackers dressed in khaki. Security agencies are investigating these claims and have not found any evidence so far indicating they are genuine.

Delhi Police, Security Agencies On Alert

As soon as the threats were reported, Delhi Police activated security protocols in coordination with other agencies. Bomb disposal squads, sniffer dog teams, fire services and local police personnel were deployed at the affected locations. An extensive search operation was also carried out inside the Delhi High Court complex.

The Registrar General of the Delhi High Court contacted Delhi Police regarding the matter. Delhi Fire Services also deployed fire tenders at the concerned locations. No suspicious object has been found at any of the sites during the searches conducted so far. Officials said further investigation is underway.