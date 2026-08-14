Delhi On High Alert After Bomb Threat Emails Target High Court, IGI T3, Government Offices
Multiple bomb threat emails targeting Delhi High Court, IGI Airport T3 and government offices triggered security checks a day before I-Day | Dhananjay Verma reports.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
New Delhi: With the country set to celebrate Independence Day on August 15, security arrangements in the national capital are already at their highest level.
Against this backdrop, security agencies were thrown into a tizzy on August 14 after bomb threat emails were received by the Delhi High Court, Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) and several government offices.
Extensive searches and security checks were carried out at all the locations. No suspicious objects or explosives have been found so far, and the threats have been declared hoaxes.
The biggest concern for Delhi Police and security agencies is that the threats were not restricted to a single location.
A bomb threat email was received by the SDM office in Delhi Cantonment at around 11:18 AM, followed by a threat to Terminal 3 at IGI Airport at 11:32 AM. Jamnagar House received a similar threat around 11:40 AM, while an office in Saket received one at 11:42 AM. Threat emails were also sent to several other locations.
An email sent to the Delhi High Court mentioned a threat of a blast at 2:11 PM. The email also reportedly referred to the Red Fort being targeted and attackers dressed in khaki. Security agencies are investigating these claims and have not found any evidence so far indicating they are genuine.
Delhi Police, Security Agencies On Alert
As soon as the threats were reported, Delhi Police activated security protocols in coordination with other agencies. Bomb disposal squads, sniffer dog teams, fire services and local police personnel were deployed at the affected locations. An extensive search operation was also carried out inside the Delhi High Court complex.
The Registrar General of the Delhi High Court contacted Delhi Police regarding the matter. Delhi Fire Services also deployed fire tenders at the concerned locations. No suspicious object has been found at any of the sites during the searches conducted so far. Officials said further investigation is underway.
Threats Taken Seriously Ahead Of August 15
The threats are being viewed as particularly sensitive because Independence Day celebrations will be held at the Red Fort on August 15, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to address the nation from the ramparts.
Security had already been strengthened across the national capital ahead of the celebrations, particularly around vital installations, public places, entry routes and other sensitive areas.
Threats targeting important locations such as the High Court and Terminal 3 at one of the country's busiest airports are being taken seriously, even though preliminary searches have found them to be hoaxes.
The simultaneous targeting of multiple locations has also made it important to investigate whether the emails were intended to create panic or to challenge the city's security arrangements.
This is not the first bomb threat received in Delhi ahead of Independence Day.
On August 3, the Delhi Mayor's Office also received a bomb threat email. Several schools in the capital have received similar threats in the past, while the Delhi High Court has also been targeted by such emails.
In July, a bomb threat involving the Red Fort was also reported and was later found to be a hoax following an investigation. No explosive or suspicious object has been found during searches at any of the affected locations.
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