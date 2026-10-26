Thick Smoke Emanates From North Block; 6 Fire Tenders On Site
A police officer said some repair work was underway at the building, which might have led to a minor fire.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 11:47 AM IST
New Delhi: Thick smoke billowed from the North Block building in Delhi on Monday after a fire broke out in a fibre tank on the chiller plant's rooftop.
Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighters brought the blaze under control within about 15 minutes. No casualties have been reported.
According to the Delhi Fire Services, they received a call about the fire at around 11.10 am. The department immediately dispatched six fire tenders, and firefighters began efforts to control the blaze. Firefighters extinguished the fire by 11.25 am.
Delhi Fire Services public relations officer Rajendra Atwal said the fire broke out in a fibre tank at the chiller plant on the roof of North Block. Some dismantling work related to the chiller plant was underway at the site when the incident occurred.
A police officer said repair work was underway at the building, which may have led to the minor fire.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control before it could spread to nearby sections of the building. After extinguishing the fire, they inspected the site to ensure that it did not flare up again.
No injuries or casualties have been reported. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been established. Further details are expected after the fire services complete their inspection.
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