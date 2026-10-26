ETV Bharat / bharat

Thick Smoke Emanates From North Block; 6 Fire Tenders On Site

Thick Smoke Emanates From North Block; 6 Fire Tenders On Site ( X@milinddeora )

New Delhi: Thick smoke billowed from the North Block building in Delhi on Monday after a fire broke out in a fibre tank on the chiller plant's rooftop.

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighters brought the blaze under control within about 15 minutes. No casualties have been reported.