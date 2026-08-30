ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi: Next Phase Of SIR Begins On August 31, About 47.7 Lakh Names Likely To Be Excluded From Draft Electoral Roll

Delhi: Next Phase Of SIR Begins On August 31, About 47.7 Lakh Names Likely To Be Excluded From Draft Electoral Roll ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The next phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Delhi begins on August 31. Out of Delhi's approximately 1.45 crore voters, around 47.7 lakh names are likely to be excluded from the draft electoral roll. However, exclusion from the draft list does not mean permanent removal from the final electoral roll. Eligible voters have been given the opportunity to have their names included by filing claims and objections between August 31 and September 30. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be released on November 4. According to data from Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), out of a total of 1,45,10,299 voters, enumeration forms for approximately 97.5 lakh voters (67.18%) were collected and digitised during the door-to-door campaign. This campaign concluded on August 17. Meanwhile, around 47.7 lakh voters have been placed in the 'uncollectible' category. This category includes voters classified as absent, shifted, dead, duplicate, or others (ASDDO). Once the draft list is released, every voter should verify their own name and the names of all their family members. Names can be checked via BLOs/voter centres, the ECINET app, and the Voters' Service Portal. The electoral roll is also available on the Delhi CEO's website, which provides access to the ECI's official portal for checking names, submitting applications, and tracking application status.