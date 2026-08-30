Delhi: Next Phase Of SIR Begins On August 31, About 47.7 Lakh Names Likely To Be Excluded From Draft Electoral Roll
Eligible voters have been given the opportunity to have their names included by filing claims and objections between August 31 and September 30.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The next phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Delhi begins on August 31. Out of Delhi's approximately 1.45 crore voters, around 47.7 lakh names are likely to be excluded from the draft electoral roll.
However, exclusion from the draft list does not mean permanent removal from the final electoral roll. Eligible voters have been given the opportunity to have their names included by filing claims and objections between August 31 and September 30. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be released on November 4.
According to data from Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), out of a total of 1,45,10,299 voters, enumeration forms for approximately 97.5 lakh voters (67.18%) were collected and digitised during the door-to-door campaign. This campaign concluded on August 17.
Meanwhile, around 47.7 lakh voters have been placed in the 'uncollectible' category. This category includes voters classified as absent, shifted, dead, duplicate, or others (ASDDO). Once the draft list is released, every voter should verify their own name and the names of all their family members. Names can be checked via BLOs/voter centres, the ECINET app, and the Voters' Service Portal. The electoral roll is also available on the Delhi CEO's website, which provides access to the ECI's official portal for checking names, submitting applications, and tracking application status.
Do not panic if a name is missing; eligible individuals can claim inclusion by filling out Form-6 between August 31 and September 30. This application can be submitted online or through the ERO/AERO/BLO concerned. Prescribed documents verifying age and residence must be attached to Form-6.
Young people turning 18 by October 1, 2026, can also apply to have their names included in the electoral roll using Form-6. Similarly, those who have moved houses within Delhi should pay special attention; a claim can be filed if one's name remains registered at the old address but has not been added to the new one. The previous 'Special Intensive Revision' (SIR) electoral roll from 2002 is also significant; for those who have moved to Delhi from other states, details regarding themselves or family members from the SIR list of their previous state could prove useful.
Voters should not assume that possessing a voter ID/EPIC card guarantees their name is on the list. To vote, one's name must appear in the current electoral roll. Therefore, it is essential to verify the status of your name after August 31. If there is an error or the name is missing, submit an application within the prescribed time frame. The draft electoral roll will be released on August 31. Claims and objections can be filed between August 31 and September 30. The final electoral roll will be published on November 4.
In case of any issues, individuals should seek assistance from the voter helpline (1950), their Booth Level Officer (BLO), or the official election portal. Facilities for locating BLOs, voter centres, and submitting online applications are available on the CEO Delhi website. The absence of 4.77 million names from the draft list does not mean a permanent loss of voting rights; eligible voters have the opportunity to submit a claim by September 30 to have their names included in the final list.
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