Delhi-NCR Turns Into A Gas Chamber As Air Quality Slips Into ‘Severe’ Category; Dense Fog, Cold Wave Disrupt Life
Toxic air, dense fog and biting cold continued to affect Delhi-NCR, slashing visibility and triggering GRAP-IV measures and health advisories for residents.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
New Delhi: People in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have received some relief from the biting cold wave, but dense fog and a record-breaking Air Quality Index (AQI) have been troublemakers.
A thick blanket of smog engulfed the national capital on Monday morning, reducing visibility and pushing pollution levels deep into the ‘Severe’ category. Health authorities have urged people to limit outdoor exposure as hazardous conditions persist.
Air Quality In ‘Severe’ Zone
Delhi reported poor air quality on Monday, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) between 417 and 418, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s Sameer app. Twenty-five stations reported 'Severe' AQI, while fourteen reported 'Very Poor', with some exceeding 450.
Wazirpur recorded an AQI level of 474, followed by Ashok Vihar at 473, Anand Vihar at 462, Burari at 460, Chandni Chowk at 454, Bawana at 448, Rohini at 471, Jahangirpuri at 468, Punjabi Bagh at 434, RK Puram at 439 and Dwarka Sector-8 at 427 (all within the ‘Severe’ category).
In the ITO area, AQI was 434, and in Rafi Marg, 417. The Swaminarayan Akshardham area reported 455. IGI Airport Terminal-3 recorded an AQI of 339, categorised as between ‘Poor’ and ‘Severe’.
AQI In National Capital Region (NCR)
Neighbouring NCR cities also experienced poor air quality. In Noida, Sector-1's AQI was 439, Sector-62 was 375, and Sector-116 was 422. Ghaziabad had similar measurements: Indirapuram at 433, Loni at 476, Vasundhara at 457, and Sanjay Nagar at 389.
Gurugram recorded an AQI of 374 (‘Very Poor’), and Faridabad recorded 244 (‘Poor’).
The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) has forecast that Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in the ‘Severe’ to ‘Very Poor’ range for the next two days, and ‘Very Poor’ for the following six days.
In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has re-invoked Stage-IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR. Measures include restrictions on construction, checks on polluting vehicles, and increased enforcement to prevent further deterioration.
Dense Fog, Cold Wave And Weather Outlook
Alongside toxic air, dense fog and smog enveloped the city, reducing visibility to near-zero levels in several areas, especially along IT corridors, leading to slow-moving traffic and travel disruptions. Poor visibility also impacted flight operations at IGIA, with several flights delayed.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the maximum is expected to reach around 25°C.
On Sunday, the city saw a minimum of 5.3°C (2.3°C below normal). The maximum was 22.7°C, which is 3.1°C above average. Humidity levels fluctuated between 100 and 61 per cent.
The weather department has issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate to dense fog in the mornings, with partly cloudy skies during the day. Temperatures are expected to rise gradually over the next four days, with the minimum temperature likely to increase by 2-4°C from January 23 onwards.
Experts said high humidity and low wind speeds have trapped pollutants close to the surface, worsening air quality. Dense fog conditions were recorded on January 19. Similar conditions are expected to persist over the next few days.
Authorities have advised residents, especially children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory ailments, to limit outdoor activities, wear masks, and follow health guidance as Delhi experiences low temperatures, dense fog, and elevated pollution levels.
Train And Flight Delay
Dense fog severely disrupted daily life, badly affecting both rail and air traffic. On January 19, 2026, train operations at all major railway stations in the capital were impacted due to low visibility. Several long-distance trains were delayed by one to five hours, causing major inconvenience to passengers.
North Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said that visibility has dropped drastically due to dense fog, forcing authorities to restrict train speeds for safety reasons. This has directly impacted train schedules. The fog has not only disrupted rail services but has also clearly affected air traffic.
Train Status At Hazrat Nizamuddin Station
Train No. 14211 Intercity Express was running 1 hour and 1 minute late. Meanwhile, Train No. 12189, the Mahakaushal Express, was delayed by nearly 2 hours. Passengers were forced to wait for long periods on platforms amid the cold and fog, making the situation extremely uncomfortable.
Multiple Trains Delayed At New Delhi Railway Station
Conditions were no different at New Delhi Railway Station. Train No. 14086 Sirsa Express arrived 1 hour and 50 minutes late. Train No. 12453 Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express was delayed by around 1 hour and 30 minutes. Additionally, Train No. 12716 Sachkhand Express arrived nearly 1 hour and 55 minutes late, while Train No. 22478 Vande Bharat Express arrived 1 hour and 5 minutes late.
At Anand Vihar Station
The situation at Anand Vihar Railway Station remained largely the same. Train No. 22409 Gaya-Anand Vihar Terminal Garib Rath Express was delayed by nearly 5 hours, making it the most delayed train to arrive in Delhi today. At Old Delhi Railway Station, Train No. 14680, the Amritsar-New Delhi Intercity Express, arrived 1 hour and 40 minutes late. Besides these, more than a dozen trains across Delhi’s various railway stations were running with delays of up to one hour.
Flight Cancellation
Air India Express Flight Cancelled
An Air India Express flight from Delhi to Kolkata, Flight No. IX 5645 was cancelled today. Airport sources said that flight operations are facing difficulties due to low visibility and operational issues.
Passengers have been advised to check the status of their flights and trains before heading to the airport or railway station.
