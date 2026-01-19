ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Turns Into A Gas Chamber As Air Quality Slips Into ‘Severe’ Category; Dense Fog, Cold Wave Disrupt Life

New Delhi: People in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have received some relief from the biting cold wave, but dense fog and a record-breaking Air Quality Index (AQI) have been troublemakers.

A thick blanket of smog engulfed the national capital on Monday morning, reducing visibility and pushing pollution levels deep into the ‘Severe’ category. Health authorities have urged people to limit outdoor exposure as hazardous conditions persist.

Air Quality In ‘Severe’ Zone

Delhi reported poor air quality on Monday, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) between 417 and 418, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s Sameer app. Twenty-five stations reported 'Severe' AQI, while fourteen reported 'Very Poor', with some exceeding 450.

Wazirpur recorded an AQI level of 474, followed by Ashok Vihar at 473, Anand Vihar at 462, Burari at 460, Chandni Chowk at 454, Bawana at 448, Rohini at 471, Jahangirpuri at 468, Punjabi Bagh at 434, RK Puram at 439 and Dwarka Sector-8 at 427 (all within the ‘Severe’ category).

In the ITO area, AQI was 434, and in Rafi Marg, 417. The Swaminarayan Akshardham area reported 455. IGI Airport Terminal-3 recorded an AQI of 339, categorised as between ‘Poor’ and ‘Severe’.

AQI In National Capital Region (NCR)

Neighbouring NCR cities also experienced poor air quality. In Noida, Sector-1's AQI was 439, Sector-62 was 375, and Sector-116 was 422. Ghaziabad had similar measurements: Indirapuram at 433, Loni at 476, Vasundhara at 457, and Sanjay Nagar at 389.

Gurugram recorded an AQI of 374 (‘Very Poor’), and Faridabad recorded 244 (‘Poor’).

The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) has forecast that Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in the ‘Severe’ to ‘Very Poor’ range for the next two days, and ‘Very Poor’ for the following six days.

In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has re-invoked Stage-IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR. Measures include restrictions on construction, checks on polluting vehicles, and increased enforcement to prevent further deterioration.

Dense Fog, Cold Wave And Weather Outlook

Alongside toxic air, dense fog and smog enveloped the city, reducing visibility to near-zero levels in several areas, especially along IT corridors, leading to slow-moving traffic and travel disruptions. Poor visibility also impacted flight operations at IGIA, with several flights delayed.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the maximum is expected to reach around 25°C.

On Sunday, the city saw a minimum of 5.3°C (2.3°C below normal). The maximum was 22.7°C, which is 3.1°C above average. Humidity levels fluctuated between 100 and 61 per cent.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate to dense fog in the mornings, with partly cloudy skies during the day. Temperatures are expected to rise gradually over the next four days, with the minimum temperature likely to increase by 2-4°C from January 23 onwards.