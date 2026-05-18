Delhi-NCR Transport Strike From May 21 May Hit Essential Supplies, Traffic Movement
Over 68 transport unions will be part of a three-day Delhi-NCR chakka jam, potentially affecting commuters and the supply of essentials, reports Dhananjay Raghav Verma.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST
New Delhi: The proposed three-day transport strike by transporters on May 21, 22, and 23 may affect traffic movement and the supply of essential goods, such as milk, medicines, fruits, and vegetables, across Delhi and the entire National Capital Region (NCR).
More than 68 transport unions and associations from Delhi-NCR, under the leadership of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), are set to participate in the agitation.
Transport organisations said the protest is being held against policies of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), courts and the Delhi government, which they described as anti-transporter and impractical.
What Are The Issues Of Transport Unions’?
According to the transport unions, the steep hike in the Environmental Compensation Charge (ECC), the proposed ban on the entry of BS-IV commercial vehicles into Delhi, the imposition of ECC even on BS-VI vehicles, and toll plaza-related arrangements are putting a heavy financial burden on the transport business.
The organisations alleged that, contrary to the Supreme Court's intent, ECC is now being imposed on almost all goods vehicles entering Delhi, whereas earlier vehicles carrying essential commodities were exempted.
Livelihood Concerns Raised
AIMTC national president Harish Sabharwal claimed that around 95 lakh truck drivers, 50 lakh bus, taxi and maxi cab operators, and over 3,500 transport organisations across the country are associated with the sector.
Nearly 20 crore people are directly or indirectly dependent on the transport industry for their livelihood. Transporters said recent government decisions are affecting the livelihood of millions.
A key meeting on these issues was held in Faridabad on May 15, during which several transport organisations and representatives extended their support to the agitation. Leaders present at the meeting had warned that if the government does not reconsider the anti-transporter policies, an indefinite transport strike may also be called in the future.
Key Demands Of Transport Unions
Rajendra Kapoor, president of the All India Motors and Goods Transport Association, said the key demands include withdrawal of the increased ECC imposed on all goods vehicles entering Delhi, complete exemption of BS-VI vehicles from ECC, exemption for vehicles carrying essential goods, and rollback of the proposed ban on BS-IV commercial vehicles from November 1, 2026.
During the strike on May 21, 22, and 23, the supply of fruits, vegetables, milk, medicines and other essential commodities in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad may be affected.
Additionally, the movement of heavy vehicles on major roads and at border points could be disrupted, impacting traffic management across the NCR region. Commuters and residents may also face inconvenience due to the strike.
Also Read: