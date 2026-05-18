ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Transport Strike From May 21 May Hit Essential Supplies, Traffic Movement

Transporters protest against ECC hikes, BS-4 restrictions and other policies they describe as anti-transporter. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The proposed three-day transport strike by transporters on May 21, 22, and 23 may affect traffic movement and the supply of essential goods, such as milk, medicines, fruits, and vegetables, across Delhi and the entire National Capital Region (NCR).

More than 68 transport unions and associations from Delhi-NCR, under the leadership of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), are set to participate in the agitation.

Transport organisations said the protest is being held against policies of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), courts and the Delhi government, which they described as anti-transporter and impractical.

What Are The Issues Of Transport Unions’?

According to the transport unions, the steep hike in the Environmental Compensation Charge (ECC), the proposed ban on the entry of BS-IV commercial vehicles into Delhi, the imposition of ECC even on BS-VI vehicles, and toll plaza-related arrangements are putting a heavy financial burden on the transport business.

The organisations alleged that, contrary to the Supreme Court's intent, ECC is now being imposed on almost all goods vehicles entering Delhi, whereas earlier vehicles carrying essential commodities were exempted.

Livelihood Concerns Raised